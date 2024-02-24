The best Presidents' Day mattress deals that you can still shop today
Missed Presidents' Day? You can still save on a new mattress
If you're shopping for a new mattress, Presidents' Day is one of the best times of years to buy because it's when you'll find some of the lowest prices of the year, and there's even a good chance of finding a bed cheaper than it was on Black Friday. But if you forgot about this year's event, don't worry because you're still in with a chance of grabbing a sizeable saving on one of the best mattresses.
Although Presidents' Day has been and gone, many sleep brands are still running extended Presidents' Day sales. Most of them are offering the same increased discounts we saw on the day itself, although in a few cases you won't get some of the extras that were thrown in to sweeten the deal. But if you want a low price you'd better move fast, as most of these mattress deals will expire within a few days.
No need to panic, though, as we've already picked out the deals that are still live so you can shop the best bargains with ease. Scroll down to find our very top choices from leading sleep brands including Saatva, Nectar and Helix, as well as excellent deals on leading memory foam and hybrid mattresses.
Extended Presidents' Day mattress sales: quick links
- Premium – Saatva: $400 off (orders $1k+)
- Mid-range – Helix: 25% off + free pillows
- Budget – Nectar: up to 40% off
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off all mattresses
- Purple: up to $500 off mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: price drops across the range
Extended Presidents' Day mattress deals - editor's picks
Saatva Classic Mattress: was
$1,295, now from $895 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic reigns supreme as our best mattress pick: it's an innerspring hybrid in three firmness options and two heights, and it'll provide you with hotel-style luxury for years to come, whatever your sleeping style.
- Best for: All sleep styles
- Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review
- Featured in: Best mattress, best luxury mattress
You'd have to be extremely unlucky to be charged full price for the Classic, but right now we have an outstanding deal for you. Rather than shop Saatva's own Presidents' Day sale, use our link to take $400 off when you spend over $1,000. That'll get you a queen size Classic for $1,595 - that's $100 cheaper than in the Saatva sale.
Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: was
$1,499 now from $874 with TECHRADAR100 code at Nolah
Hybrid option - If you prefer a mattress with springs, check out the Nolah Evolution 15. Nolah's top-end mattress is luxuriously thick (15 inches!) with three firmness options to choose from, as well as a Comfort+ option for sleepers over 300lbs.
- Best for: Back pain
- Read more: Nolah Evolution 15" mattress review
- Featured in: Best mattress for back pain, best hybrid mattress
The Nolah Presidents' Day sale takes 35% off and includes free pillows; a queen size will set you back $1,624, but if you enter the TECHRADAR100 code at the checkout, you'll get an additional $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,524.
Helix Midnight Mattress: was
$936.30 now $702.20 + free pillows at Helix
Top pick – The Helix Midnight is our top-rated side sleeper mattress. It has a medium feel that allows the sleeper's shoulder and hip to sink in a little, preventing pressure from building up here, while still keeping the spine aligned. It's a hybrid with thick, contouring layers of memory foam at the top.
- Best for: Side sleepers
- Read more: Helix Midnight review
- Featured in: Best mattress, best mattress for side sleepers
In the extended Helix Presidents' Day sale there's 25% off, with free pillows thrown in. The 25% off deal crops up around major sales events, and it gets you a queen size for $999, which is the cheapest we ever see it. In short, this is an excellent deal and well worth buying.
Extended Presidents' Day memory foam mattress
Purple mattress: was $999 now from $799 at Purple
Purple's Presidents' Day mattress sale is still up and running and features discounts on most of its range, including up to $400 off its original mattress. This bed is usually sold at full price, and of the savings we see around national holidays, this is one of the best. With its bouncy, stretchy GelFlex Grid, this mattress offers pressure relief without trapping body heat – read our Purple mattress review for more info.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was
$699 now from $349 at Nectar
Nectar's extended President's Day sale takes up to 40% off its mattresses, and if you're after the best memory foam mattress for most people, now's a great time to buy. A queen size will cost you $659 right now, which is almost as cheap as it gets. Our Nectar Mattress review found that this is a great option for side sleepers, and that it delivers excellent motion isolation as well as sleeping surprisingly cool. You'll also get a 1-year trial and a forever warranty.
Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was
$499 now from $199 at Siena Sleep
The Siena is our favorite cheap mattress, and the Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off, which means prices start at under $200 and a queen size will cost you just $399, which is an absolute steal. In our Siena mattress review we found it firmly supportive, with strong motion isolation and excellent edge support. There's free shipping and returns, as well as a 180-night trial.
Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,595, now $1,195 at Saatva
Saatva's Loom & Leaf is a great option if you struggle with a bad back; in our Saatva Loom & Leaf review, our reviewer found that it reduced her lower back pain. It offers gentle contouring (in two firmness options) with extra support beneath the lumbar spine. With our deal there's $400 off all sizes, with a queen size coming in at $2,095; it's not often you'll be able to get it cheaper than that, and this deal won't last much longer, so make the most of it.
Tempur-Adapt mattress: was
$1,699 now from $1,599 + free accessories
Tempur-Pedic's premium foam makes its beds mattresses some of the best luxury options on the market, but their extreme sink-in feel means that they won't appeal to everyone. For Presidents' Day, there's up to $300 off the mid-range Tempur Adapt, and you can claim $300 worth of free accessories with the 300FREE code. Good Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are rare, and always worth taking advantage of.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: was
$619 now from $399 + free sleep bundle at Sealy
The Chill Memory Foam is very similar to the Nectar, but with addition of a phase-change cover to help with temperature regulation. In the Cocoon by Sealy Presidents' Day sale there's 35% off with a free sleep bundle included; this will get you a queen size for $699. It's Cocoon by Sealy's standard deal, but still excellent value for money. Our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review has all the facts.
Extended Presidents' Day hybrid mattress deals
The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was
$839 now from $419 at DreamCloud
DreamCloud's extended Presidents' Day sale takes 50% off the price of its Luxury Hybrid mattress, with a queen size coming in at just $665. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it, so don't miss out if you've had an eye on this popular bed. In our DreamCloud Mattress review we were impressed with the pressure relief and temperature regulation properties on offer, although we pointed out that some might find it too firm.
Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: was
$1,299 now from $649 at Awara
The Awara Natural Hybrid should be your top option if you're in search of the best organic mattress; it delivers comfortable, supportive and sustainable sleep at a surprisingly affordable price. See our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review to learn exactly why we rate this one so highly. Awara's Presidents' Day sale is still running and takes up to 50% off, so a queen size will cost you $949. This matches Awara's Black Friday pricing, and it's the cheapest we've seen this model on sale for.
Birch Natural Mattress: was
$1,498.80 now from $1,124.10 at Birch
The Birch Natural Hybrid mattress is another leading organic mattress pick; it's a latex innerspring hybrid that that provides firm but springy support and sleeps comfortably cool. Our Birch Natural Mattress review can tell you why this one's such a good buy, and in the Birch Presidents' Day sale there's 25% off, with a queen size costing $1,592.80; you'll get a pair of pillows included, too.
Helix Dusk Luxe: was
$1,373.80 now from $1,030.30 at Helix
The best time to get the lowest price on a Helix mattress is around major sales events such as Presidents' Day. Helix's sake takes 25% off, which is the biggest discount we see, but you've missed your opportunity for a bedroom bundle; instead you'll get the standard pair of free pillows. The Dusk Luxe is a plush, luxurious mattress, best suited to back sleepers looking for extra comfort, and in the Helix sale a queen size is down to $1,780.30. Learn more in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.
