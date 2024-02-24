The best Presidents' Day mattress deals that you can still shop today

If you're shopping for a new mattress, Presidents' Day is one of the best times of years to buy because it's when you'll find some of the lowest prices of the year, and there's even a good chance of finding a bed cheaper than it was on Black Friday. But if you forgot about this year's event, don't worry because you're still in with a chance of grabbing a sizeable saving on one of the best mattresses.

Although Presidents' Day has been and gone, many sleep brands are still running extended Presidents' Day sales. Most of them are offering the same increased discounts we saw on the day itself, although in a few cases you won't get some of the extras that were thrown in to sweeten the deal. But if you want a low price you'd better move fast, as most of these mattress deals will expire within a few days.

No need to panic, though, as we've already picked out the deals that are still live so you can shop the best bargains with ease. Scroll down to find our very top choices from leading sleep brands including Saatva, Nectar and Helix, as well as excellent deals on leading memory foam and hybrid mattresses.

Extended Presidents' Day mattress deals - editor's picks

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,295 , now from $895 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic reigns supreme as our best mattress pick: it's an innerspring hybrid in three firmness options and two heights, and it'll provide you with hotel-style luxury for years to come, whatever your sleeping style. Best for: All sleep styles

All sleep styles Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Saatva Classic mattress review Featured in: Best mattress, best luxury mattress You'd have to be extremely unlucky to be charged full price for the Classic, but right now we have an outstanding deal for you. Rather than shop Saatva's own Presidents' Day sale, use our link to take $400 off when you spend over $1,000. That'll get you a queen size Classic for $1,595 - that's $100 cheaper than in the Saatva sale.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936.30 now $702.20 + free pillows at Helix

Top pick – The Helix Midnight is our top-rated side sleeper mattress. It has a medium feel that allows the sleeper's shoulder and hip to sink in a little, preventing pressure from building up here, while still keeping the spine aligned. It's a hybrid with thick, contouring layers of memory foam at the top. Best for: Side sleepers

Side sleepers Read more: Helix Midnight review

Helix Midnight review Featured in: Best mattress, best mattress for side sleepers In the extended Helix Presidents' Day sale there's 25% off, with free pillows thrown in. The 25% off deal crops up around major sales events, and it gets you a queen size for $999, which is the cheapest we ever see it. In short, this is an excellent deal and well worth buying.

Extended Presidents' Day memory foam mattress

Purple mattress: was $999 now from $799 at Purple

Purple's Presidents' Day mattress sale is still up and running and features discounts on most of its range, including up to $400 off its original mattress. This bed is usually sold at full price, and of the savings we see around national holidays, this is one of the best. With its bouncy, stretchy GelFlex Grid, this mattress offers pressure relief without trapping body heat – read our Purple mattress review for more info.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $699 now from $349 at Nectar

Nectar's extended President's Day sale takes up to 40% off its mattresses, and if you're after the best memory foam mattress for most people, now's a great time to buy. A queen size will cost you $659 right now, which is almost as cheap as it gets. Our Nectar Mattress review found that this is a great option for side sleepers, and that it delivers excellent motion isolation as well as sleeping surprisingly cool. You'll also get a 1-year trial and a forever warranty.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 now from $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena is our favorite cheap mattress, and the Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off, which means prices start at under $200 and a queen size will cost you just $399, which is an absolute steal. In our Siena mattress review we found it firmly supportive, with strong motion isolation and excellent edge support. There's free shipping and returns, as well as a 180-night trial.

Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,595, now $1,195 at Saatva

Saatva's Loom & Leaf is a great option if you struggle with a bad back; in our Saatva Loom & Leaf review, our reviewer found that it reduced her lower back pain. It offers gentle contouring (in two firmness options) with extra support beneath the lumbar spine. With our deal there's $400 off all sizes, with a queen size coming in at $2,095; it's not often you'll be able to get it cheaper than that, and this deal won't last much longer, so make the most of it.

Tempur-Adapt mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,599 + free accessories

Tempur-Pedic's premium foam makes its beds mattresses some of the best luxury options on the market, but their extreme sink-in feel means that they won't appeal to everyone. For Presidents' Day, there's up to $300 off the mid-range Tempur Adapt, and you can claim $300 worth of free accessories with the 300FREE code. Good Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are rare, and always worth taking advantage of.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: was $619 now from $399 + free sleep bundle at Sealy

The Chill Memory Foam is very similar to the Nectar, but with addition of a phase-change cover to help with temperature regulation. In the Cocoon by Sealy Presidents' Day sale there's 35% off with a free sleep bundle included; this will get you a queen size for $699. It's Cocoon by Sealy's standard deal, but still excellent value for money. Our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review has all the facts.

Extended Presidents' Day hybrid mattress deals

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now from $419 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud's extended Presidents' Day sale takes 50% off the price of its Luxury Hybrid mattress, with a queen size coming in at just $665. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it, so don't miss out if you've had an eye on this popular bed. In our DreamCloud Mattress review we were impressed with the pressure relief and temperature regulation properties on offer, although we pointed out that some might find it too firm.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: was $1,299 now from $649 at Awara

The Awara Natural Hybrid should be your top option if you're in search of the best organic mattress; it delivers comfortable, supportive and sustainable sleep at a surprisingly affordable price. See our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review to learn exactly why we rate this one so highly. Awara's Presidents' Day sale is still running and takes up to 50% off, so a queen size will cost you $949. This matches Awara's Black Friday pricing, and it's the cheapest we've seen this model on sale for.

Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,498.80 now from $1,124.10 at Birch

The Birch Natural Hybrid mattress is another leading organic mattress pick; it's a latex innerspring hybrid that that provides firm but springy support and sleeps comfortably cool. Our Birch Natural Mattress review can tell you why this one's such a good buy, and in the Birch Presidents' Day sale there's 25% off, with a queen size costing $1,592.80; you'll get a pair of pillows included, too.