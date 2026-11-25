We’re still technically one day away until the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend but there have been plenty of deals and discounts already from retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and more.

Black Friday is also when I usually make my big purchases of the year, and as the resident cyclist in TechRadar’s Australian office, that certainly includes cycling-specific and related tech.

I’ve already spotted a number of deals that would be great for any cyclist — whether you ride a bike to work, are a weekend warrior racking up lots of kilometres, a mountain biker regularly hitting the trails or just someone who likes to ride with their kids in a park, there’s something here for you at various price points.

Save 20% (AU$169.01) Oakley Meta Vanguard: was AU$829 now AU$659.99 at Amazon Meta's sporty version of its AI glasses are fantastic for shooting video and taking photos hands-free during rides while also protecting your eyes from the sun. The built-in speakers also mean you can listen to music on leisurely rides along protected bike paths (make sure to keep your ears open while cycling on busy roads) or follow turn-by-turn directions from your go-to maps app. Check out our full Oakley Meta Vanguard review here. This price will show up at checkout, taking AU$30 off the listed price.

Save 16% (AU$15.77) Bosch Electric Air Pump: was AU$100.77 now AU$85 at Amazon This may be too big to pack in a jersey pocket for pumping up your tyres on-the-go after getting a flat, but this Bosch pump would be an excellent upgrade over a manual floor pump. It can inflate up to 150PSI or 10.3 bar and the LCD display measures your progress. It comes with adapters for balls, balloons and more so you can also use it for other items.