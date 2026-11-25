I’m an avid cyclist and these Black Friday tech deals on Amazon are zooming straight to my cart — save up to 50% off smartwatches, headphones, action cameras and more
It’s an expensive sport, so discounts are always welcome
We’re still technically one day away until the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend but there have been plenty of deals and discounts already from retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and more.
Black Friday is also when I usually make my big purchases of the year, and as the resident cyclist in TechRadar’s Australian office, that certainly includes cycling-specific and related tech.
I’ve already spotted a number of deals that would be great for any cyclist — whether you ride a bike to work, are a weekend warrior racking up lots of kilometres, a mountain biker regularly hitting the trails or just someone who likes to ride with their kids in a park, there’s something here for you at various price points.
If you’re also a keen runner and someone who likes to track their daily step counts, a smartwatch is also a brilliant way to track your rides. Our colleagues at Cycling Weekly named the Garmin Forerunner 265 the best value smartwatch for cycling, and my colleague Matt named it the best running watch for most people when he reviewed it in 2023.
Meta's sporty version of its AI glasses are fantastic for shooting video and taking photos hands-free during rides while also protecting your eyes from the sun. The built-in speakers also mean you can listen to music on leisurely rides along protected bike paths (make sure to keep your ears open while cycling on busy roads) or follow turn-by-turn directions from your go-to maps app. Check out our full Oakley Meta Vanguard review here. This price will show up at checkout, taking AU$30 off the listed price.
This may be too big to pack in a jersey pocket for pumping up your tyres on-the-go after getting a flat, but this Bosch pump would be an excellent upgrade over a manual floor pump. It can inflate up to 150PSI or 10.3 bar and the LCD display measures your progress. It comes with adapters for balls, balloons and more so you can also use it for other items.
This action camera is small, lightweight and rugged to make it a fantastic camera for capturing bike rides — whether you’re capturing the morning sunrise during an early morning group ride, going on a gnarly downhill descent at your local MTB trail, or just taking home videos with the kids. It supports up to 8K resolution, has excellent stabilisation and performs well in low-light conditions, earning it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Insta360 Ace Pro 2 review.
These bone conduction headphones from Shokz also have air conduction technology to provide improved audio quality so you can safely enjoy tunes or follow turn-by-turn directions while remaining aware of your surroundings. Read our full Shokz Openrun Pro 2 review here.
Admittedly, a bike computer is usually reserved for more serious cyclists, but if you are, our colleagues over at CyclingNews named the iGPSPORT BiNavi the best budget bike computer. Yes, it’s still relatively pricey at AU$314.49 even after the discount, but it’s a far cry from the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead that can cost twice or even three times as much.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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