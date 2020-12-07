Green Monday 2020: when it's happening and how to find the best deals

The 2020 Green Monday sales event is almost here, which means it's your last opportunity before Christmas to snag incredible online deals from your favorite retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.



A few years ago, we were asking: 'What is Green Monday?' Now we know that it's one of the best opportunities to pick up last-minute online deals just before Christmas. So if you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is your chance to score price cuts on this year's best-selling gifts.



That leads us to our next important question: When is Green Monday 2020? The online shopping holiday falls on the second Monday of December, so this year Green Monday is on Monday, December 14.

Read on for everything you need to know about Green Monday this year, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it will all the best Green Monday deals.

What is Green Monday 2020?

The last roll of the deal-grabbing dice before the Christmas holiday kicks into gear, Green Monday occurs on the second Monday of December, every year.

While Black Friday is a long-established sales date that is now recognized worldwide, Green Monday is a relatively new initiative by savvy retailers. It's answering the demand for gifts just as slower shoppers are entering that panic-buy phase, with retailers offering one final deep-discount window before time runs out.

When is Green Monday 2020?

Yep, as the name suggests, it's a Monday. But thanks to its fixed nature, we're able to confirm already what the specific Green Monday date for 2020 is, Monday, December 14.



That's nine days before Christmas Eve, which gives plenty of time for items to be shipped with wrapping time to spare.

Green Monday deals: what will be on sale?

The Green Monday Day deals list, while a mystery until the deals go live, quite often follows the same trends every year, so we can safely assume what to expect.

From Amazon, the world's leading online retailer, we'd expect Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV discounts. But a wide array of retailers will be offering laptop deals, including cheap Chromebooks, Windows laptops and a few Apple MacBooks, 4KTVs, DNA kits, and toys, video games and more.

We'll be sure to highlight all the best Green Monday deals as soon as they're announced right on this page, so make sure to bookmark it.

How to shop on Green Monday in 2020

1. Check out TechRadar's deals predictions and, eventually our Green Monday deals list

If last year was any indication, Green Monday is quickly growing in size. It's near impossible for one individual to be able to parse all the deals on offer. So at TechRadar we've pulled together a gang of deal hunting experts to put all the best offers in one place. You'll find them here, as soon as they're announced.

2. Be an Amazon Prime member

Amazon is one of the world's biggest online retailers, and it always gets hugely involved in deals season events like Green Monday. However, most of the best Amazon deals are exclusive to those that sign up to its Amazon Prime members service, which offers early access to deals, free next day shipping and access to its video and music streaming platforms, among other perks.

You can sign up for Prime (as well as getting a free 30-day trial) here.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. See something you like? Act fast

Many Green Monday deals will be of limited stock supply, so you'll need to jump on them as soon as you see them if you want to make sure you don't miss out. Our advice? Make sure you've got that wishlist above sorted, and set a budgetary limit for each item in advance – you'll then know you're safe to pull the trigger as soon as an item you like the look of hits your financial go-zone.