Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Cyber Monday deals are here, and you'll find a massive range of discounts up for grabs right now - from TVs, laptops and headphones all the way through to home appliances, smartwatches and tablets.

That all means there's plenty of choice in today's Cyber Monday sales, but scrolling through the virtual shelves can be overwhelming - especially when you're against the clock.

You'll find all the latest sales across your favorite retailers just below, but keep scrolling for our top picks. These are deals hand plucked from the latest discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more - and we've been watching these offers all year round, to know when to recommend something as a good Cyber Monday deal, and not just a random price 'hike and drop'.

The best Cyber Monday deals

HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $659.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $260 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We were seeing an extra $20 off the price of this Apple Watch Series 6, but the price has just jumped up slightly to $349.99. You'll want to move quickly then, to grab this as it's obviously popular enough for Amazon to be slowly bringing that price back up.

Sonos Move: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Cyber Monday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. Tap to play and skip music, and just say "Hey Siri" to summon Apple's voice assistant. The AirPods are good for more than 24 hours of listening time with the (wired) charging case

Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi (RV750): $219.95 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $71 – Shark's robot vacuums are some of the most affordable on the market, and this model is cheaper than ever at $149. That's practically a steam, considering it comes with three brush types, smart assistant compatibility, and proximity sensor so it doesn't damage your walls and furniture.View Deal

Best headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar, and this 50-inch model is even better value at just $299.99 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and an elegant slim design, it's a solid mid-priced set for any living room.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Perfect for compact spaces, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $79.99 at the Cyber Monday sale. Designed to fit in our kitchen cabinet easily, the single-serve Keurig can brew a cup of joe in minutes.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Perfect for Xbox Series X Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is quite simply the best Android tablet you can buy, and the 128GB model is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. A brilliant deal on a brilliant slate – but don't hang about, as this is likely to sell out fast.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

The best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Top pick Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale for just $88.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 6-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar and it just dropped to $299.99 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch in the Cyber Monday deal above. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class The Frame TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium 4K TV, then Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this Samsung QLED TV on sale for $897.99. The 65-inch TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts.

The best Cyber Monday deals: laptops and computing

Top pick MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - We were seeing this MacBook Air for just $799.99, but that price has jumped another $50 as the Black Friday offers come to an end. Move quickly then, because we don't know how long this discount will last on the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $399.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This Dell Inspiron is sitting at just $299.99 right now. That's a stunning price for a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, especially with a full-sized 15.6-inch display.

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $459.99 $319.99 at HP

Save $140 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday deals: tablets

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. In stock December 9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

With a 10.4-inch screen, 64GB of expandable storage, and a generous 7,040 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic mid-range tablet that's perfect if you want that everyday tablet for casual and work us. And, worth noting is all Galaxy Tab's on sale right now at Best Buy comes with a free S-Pen – a great little gadget for drawing and handwriting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

The best Cyber Monday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Top pick Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Cyber Monday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 40mm: $309 $269 at Amazon

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.98 at Amazon

Save $50 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $50 price cut at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

The best Cyber Monday deals: smartphones and plans

Top pick Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

The iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive discount at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Hurry - the gold color has already sold out!

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's early Cyber Monday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

The best Cyber Monday deals: headphones and audio

Top pick Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

Sonos Move: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $169.99 just ahead of the official Cyber Monday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Bose 700 - Triple Black / Silver Luxe | $379 $319 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Triple Midnight Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $319. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.

The best Cyber Monday deals: gaming and consoles

Top pick Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

PS Plus 12 months: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - With PS5 bringing a whole new dimension to PS Plus with its collection of PS4 games there's never been a better time to grab a subscription to Sony's online gaming service. You'll also grab free monthly games and extra features on the new console as well.

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.88 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 PS4 Portable External Hard Drive: $85 $75 at Walmart

Upgrade any-generation PS4 with the Seagate 2TB portable external hard drive which is getting a rare $10 price cut at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

The best Cyber Monday deals: cameras

Top pick GoPro Hero 9 Black $449 $399 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's only a couple of months old, but GoPro's latest action camera has already received its first discount – and this likely to be the cheapest the Hero 9 Black is going to get before Christmas. It's the most versatile action camera we've seen, with 5K video recording, 10m waterproofing and a handy new front-facing screen.View Deal

Save $100 - This is one of the best compact cameras you can buy today. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input, and YouTube live streaming.View Deal

Save $100 - The best compact camera for vloggers currently on the market, the ZV1 has only been available for a few months so it's great to see reductions already. You get 4K video recording, a flip-out screen, a dedicated microphone and 3x zoom.View Deal

Our number one drone doesn't have too many discounts yet, but this bundle is one of the best. You get a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favorite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.View Deal

Top pick Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter: $398.00 $263.99 at Walmart

Save $135 – With adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system (hand and foot-activated), this Razor e-scooter is best for beginners. For nifty features, it's got a battery level indicator so you can check quickly if it's got enough juice for your trip. While this isn't great for long-distant commutes at only 10miles per charge at 15 mph, it's great for quick trips at the store or market. View Deal

Super73-RX: $3,495 $3,245 at Super73

Carbon GTR Series 2-in-1 Electric Skateboard: $2,249 $2,149 at Evolve Skateboards

Stroke Electric Skateboard: $1,199 $1,099 at Evolve Skateboards

Onewheel+ XR: $1,799 $1624 at b8ta

The best Cyber Monday deals: smart home

Top pick All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Ships December 19

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Best Buy Cyber Monday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

The best Cyber Monday deals: mattresses

Top pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. This early Cyber Monday deal is superb value: right now you can get up to a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. The mattress also comes with a huge 365-night risk-free trial, so you can try it safely in your own home, and a lifetime guarantee. View Deal

Save $200 - The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. It's a high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system. We love that it comes in soft, medium firm, or firm versions, and a 180-night risk-free trial makes it easy to test whether it's right for you. This Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $200 - that beats last year, where there was only a $150 discount.View Deal

Save up to $300 - The Purple mattress is one of the most innovative around, with a unique gel grid that flexes with your body to provide tailored, targeted support. It has an impressive average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 25,000 user reviews on the Purple site. This Cyber Monday deal gives you up to a $100 discount on the mattress itself, and you can then save another $200 by bundling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with your mattress order. View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 | T&N

Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $395 $296 at Allswell

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $259 $215 at Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals: home and kitchen

Top pick Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: $299.00 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $150 – Perfect for cooking up family dinners, this extra large pressure cooker-slash-air fryer boasts a TenderCrisp technology and a crisp basket big enough to hold a 7-lb chicken so you can alternate between stews and fried dishes. It comes with several different cooking modes as well, so you'll spend less time cooking and more time getting other things done.View Deal

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Cyber Monday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688: $119.00 $69.00 at Walmart

Save $50 – Make smoothies, juices, and creamy soups with this 1200-watt blender from Ninja. It boasts an Auto-iQ technology provides intelligent programs so you wouldn't have to figure out whether to pulse or blend and how long you do it for. Delicious drinks for hardly any effort at all? We're all for it.View Deal

Top pick iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Save $71 – Shark's robot vacuums are some of the most affordable on the market, and this model is cheaper than ever at $149. That's practically a steam, considering it comes with three brush types, smart assistant compatibility, and proximity sensor so it doesn't damage your walls and furniture.View Deal

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's Cyber Monday online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399 at Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.99 at Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals: Health and Beauty

Philips Norelco 5300 wet / dry electric shaver: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - With precision blades ensuring comfort for both wet and dry shaves, the Philips Norelco is an excellent all-in-one device, and it's gotten a $45 discount in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals – that's better than half-price.

Philips Sonicare HX9690 electric toothbrush: $169.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has shaved $20 off the price of this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in its latest Cyber Monday deals. You're getting 3 intensity settings here, with a pressure sensor and 4 brushing modes.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush: $119.99 $151.99 at Amazon

You can save $48 on this American-Dental-Association-approved electric toothbrush, which also functions as a water flosser for dual purpose.

When will Cyber Monday deals end?

While some Cyber Monday discounts are extend into what some retailer dub Cyber Week, most of the big ticket items and steep price drops are gone on or before midnight. Our advice is to buy and check out when you see a really good price.

Where to find more Cyber Monday deals

We've already mentioned their names in this article: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and others and there's reason to check these places first. They often have the steepest price cuts among US retailers.

However, these major American stores aren't the only places to keep tabs on during Cyber Monday. We've personally snagged great deals from smaller outlets like B&H Photo, and non-techie chains like Kohl's, Macy's and Staples. You can also find deals directly from many retailers, including Apple, Samsung, and DJI, too.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals - live now

Best Buy has outlined a number of its top deals coming on Sunday already, with deals on TVs, Fitbits, Chromebooks, coffee machines all ready for those waiting to spend a few more dollars. Shop the current Best Buy early Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals - live now

Amazon's never-ending sale continues with reams of deals on things like the expected Echo devices, but also other electronics, fashion, health and beauty and loads more, presumably with some more exclusive discounts we've not seen yet. Shop the latest Amazon early Cyber Monday sale

Walmart Cyber Monday deals - live now

Thank you Walmart, for doing Cyber Monday properly. The brand has given a preview of its deals - including a 4K TV, pressure cookers, Chromebooks and headphones. It's not the greatest selection, but 'thousands' more are promised. Shop the current Walmart deals

Dell Cyber Monday deals - live now

Another brand that doesn't really believe Monday means Monday, Dell is set to unleash more savings on laptops and workstations, with a reported 30% off items. It'll apparently run from Nov 29, but the deals on things like Alienware and XPS devices don't seem to start until Monday November 30. Shop the latest Dell sales here