Grab up to 75% discount on web hosting plans at Bluehost sale

As one of the best web hosting services, Bluehost is known for its outstanding performance and wide range of features that cater to the needs of all types of website owners. The recent inclusion of next-generation AI tools only further cements their reputation as one of the best choices for creating websites.

For a limited time only you can save 75% on web hosting plans at Bluehost. That means you'll pay as little as $1.99 per month for hosting, a free domain for the first year, 1-click WordPress install, and expert 24/7 support.

The deal runs through to May 24 2025, so if you need a web host, then now's the time to get it done cost-effectively. If you've missed out, then take a look at our full set of Bluehost coupon codes for the latest offers.

bluehost.com - save up to 75% on web hosting plans Web hosting can be one of the most expensive parts of running a website, so we rarely see an offer as good as this. Take advantage, and you can get hosting at Bluehost for only $1.99 per month. You can choose from any one of three tailored plans, with Choice Plus being ideal for those who run multiple sites, need more storage, and require backups. US only

Why we love Bluehost

One of our favorite things about Bluehost is that all of their plans include unlimited bandwidth, ensuring that your website can handle surges in traffic without compromising performance.

You'll also get 24/7 customer support so that if you encounter technical difficulties or need assistance with your website, Bluehost's support team will be available to help.

Bluehost also provides robust security features such as firewalls, malware scanning, and SSL certificates to protect your website from potential threats. Additionally, their one-click WordPress installation makes it easy to get started with your website, even if you have no prior technical experience.