Walmart’s Black Friday deals go live tonight: get a 40-inch TV for $99

Black Friday is almost here, and that means discounts and savings from all your favorite retailers. Walmart's in-store Black Friday sale starts this Thursday at 6 PM local time, but Walmart will release their online deals tonight at 10 PM ET, and they don't disappoint. Savings will include discounts on everything from toys and kitchen appliances to 4K TVs and gaming consoles.



The hottest Black Friday discounts from Walmart will include the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99, $79 off the latest model iPad, and the popular 8-Qt Instant Pot for only $59.



One of the best Black Friday TV deals from Walmart is the Hisense 40-inch TV that will be on sale for only $99. That's the lowest price that we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV and a great deal if you're looking for a budget TV.

Hisense 40-inch (1080P) FHD TV $178 $99 at Walmart

Starting tonight at Walmart you can get a 40-inch 1080p TV for under $100. This Hisense 40-inch TV is $79 off and one of the best deals we've seen on a 40-inch TV.View Deal

We've listed below our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals that will be available starting tonight at 10 PM ET.

Walmart Black Friday Deals Available at 10 PM ET:

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

You'll be able to purchase the Google Home Mini for only $25. That's 50% off the original price for this best-selling smart home speaker.View Deal

Fitbit Versa $199 $149 at Walmart

If a Fitbit is on your wishlist, then be sure to check out this deal from Walmart. The Fitbit Versa will be on sale for $149 and the best price we've seen for this smartwatch. View Deal