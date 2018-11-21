Walmart’s Black Friday deals go live tonight: get a 40-inch TV for $99

Black Friday is almost here, and that means discounts and savings from all your favorite retailers. Walmart's in-store Black Friday sale starts this Thursday at 6 PM local time, but Walmart will release their online deals tonight at 10 PM ET, and they don't disappoint. Savings will include discounts on everything from toys and kitchen appliances to 4K TVs and gaming consoles.
The hottest Black Friday discounts from Walmart will include the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99, $79 off the latest model iPad, and the popular 8-Qt Instant Pot for only $59.
One of the best Black Friday TV deals from Walmart is the Hisense 40-inch TV that will be on sale for only $99. That's the lowest price that we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV and a great deal if you're looking for a budget TV.
Hisense 40-inch (1080P) FHD TV
$178 $99 at Walmart
Starting tonight at Walmart you can get a 40-inch 1080p TV for under $100. This Hisense 40-inch TV is $79 off and one of the best deals we've seen on a 40-inch TV.View Deal
We've listed below our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals that will be available starting tonight at 10 PM ET.
Walmart Black Friday Deals Available at 10 PM ET:
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB
$329 $250 at Walmart
Walmart will be offering the newly released Apple iPad for $250. That's $79 off and the best price we've seen for this popular tablet.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$149 $99 at Walmart
You can get $50 off the top-rated Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones starting tonight. That's the lowest price we've seen for these powerful wireless headphones.View Deal
Google Home Mini
$49 $25 at Walmart
You'll be able to purchase the Google Home Mini for only $25. That's 50% off the original price for this best-selling smart home speaker.View Deal
Fitbit Versa
$199 $149 at Walmart
If a Fitbit is on your wishlist, then be sure to check out this deal from Walmart. The Fitbit Versa will be on sale for $149 and the best price we've seen for this smartwatch. View Deal
Nintendo Switch System with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$299 $259 at Walmart
The Nintendo Switch bundle from Walmart will be $40 off. The bundle includes the Nintendo Switch and the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for $259.View Deal
TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
$598 $398 at Walmart
The TLC 65-inch 4K TV will be $200 off at Walmart. The Roku Smart TV offers four times the resolution of Full HD and allows access to thousands of streaming movies, shows, apps and more.View Deal
Google Home Hub with $10 Vudu credit
$149 $99 at Walmart
The newly released Google Home Hub will be on sale for only $99 starting tonight. This is the first time this smart display has been on sale. View Deal
Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR
$598 $498 at Walmart
You'll be able to save $100 on this Vizio 60-inch 4K TV with HDR. This is a great deal if you're looking for a large screen 4K TV under $500.View Deal
Instant Pot 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$99 $59 at Walmart
The Instant Pot is a Black Friday favorite, and Walmart will be offering the pressure cooker for only $59. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've seen for this pressure cooker.View Deal