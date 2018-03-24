If you’re tired of asking you Amazon Echo speaker's Alexa voice assistant for boring stuff, like what the time is or how long to cook an egg, it’s time to scrub up on the Easter eggs that she’s been hiding all this time.

No, not real life Easter eggs of the chocolate variety, but the secret commands and inside jokes you can ask her to get a reply that’s sometimes informative, often laugh out loud funny or at times just downright dismissive. I mean, what did you really expect her to say when you asked her out on a date? Or whether Siri is better than her? Mind your manners!

From classic Star Trek lines and memes to getting to know Alexa a bit better, here are some of our favorite old and new Alexa Easter eggs for Amazon Echo or Echo Dot owners to feast on.

Just a quick note before we continue - we decided not to include Alexa’s responses to these fun questions, because we didn’t want to spoil the fun of you hearing them for yourselves. Enjoy!

Easter eggs for movie lovers

We’re not sure whether there are more sci-fi Easter eggs on offer because that’s just our taste or because Alexa likes to talk about films that are about future tech and artificial intelligence, just like her.

Alexa, who you gonna call?

Alexa, why so serious?

Alexa, show me the money.

Alexa, I've seen things you people wouldn't believe.

Alexa, Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

Alexa, open the pod bay doors.

Alexa, are you Skynet?

Alexa, what’s the first rule of fight club?

Alexa, what’s the second rule of fight club?

Alexa, I’ll be back.

Alexa, do you feel lucky punk?

Alexa, go ahead, make my day.

Alexa, E.T. phone home.

Alexa, say hello to my little friend.

Alexa, do you want to build a snowman?

Alexa, are we in the Matrix?

Alexa, I’ll take the blue pill.

Easter eggs for feeling the Force

There are too many Star Wars eggs to include in the movies list, so here’s a whole section dedicated to quizzing Alexa on her knowledge of the Force and where her allegiances truly lie. We always thought she’d make a good Sith lord.

Alexa, that’s no moon

Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

Alexa, use the force.

Alexa, may the force be with you.

Alexa, these aren't the droids you're looking for.

Alexa, it’s a trap!

Alexa, do or do not.

Alexa, are you a Jedi?

Alexa, are you a Sith?

Easter eggs for Trekkies

Just as there were too many Star Wars Easter eggs, there are lots and lots of Star Trek ones too. Die-hard Trekkies will also be pleased to learn that you can even change Alexa’s name to Computer if you want to pretend you’re aboard the USS Enterprise instead of your boring old kitchen.

Alexa, warp 10.

Alexa, beam me up.

Alexa, set phasers to kill.

Alexa, live long and prosper.

Alexa, fire photon torpedoes.

Alexa, make it so.

Alexa, engage!

Alexa, what is the Prime Directive?

Silly, funny and mostly pointless Easter eggs

If there’s one thing Alexa is good at, it’s a silly dad joke. Test her comedy skills with some of these Easter eggs next time you’ve got friends round and want to impress them - or get their eyes rolling.

Alexa, launch Ghost Detector. (Alexa then goes on a hunt to find spectres in your home.)

Alexa, how are babies made?

Alexa, Marco.

Alexa, how do I get rid of a dead body?

Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?

Alexa, see you later alligator

Alexa, are there UFOs?

Alexa, roses are red.

Alexa, will pigs fly?

Alexa, more cowbell.

Easter eggs for aspiring wizards

Practice your spells and commands with Alexa, think of her as the 2018 answer to a magic wand.

Alexa, I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.

Alexa, wingardium leviosa.

Alexa, watch me whip.

Alexa, lumos.

Alexa, stupefy.

Alexa, imperio.

Alexa, alohamora.

Alexa, expelliarmous

Alexa, mischief managed.

Easter eggs for getting to know Alexa

It turns out Alexa loves talking about herself, so feel free to ask as many questions as you please. But be warned, although you’ll always get an answer asking anything too personal might give you a less than polite response.

Alexa, do you have a boyfriend?

Alexa, where are you from?

Alexa, do you want to fight?

Alexa, do you love me?

Alexa, how old are you?

Alexa, rap for me.

Alexa, who is better, you or Siri?

Alexa, can you pass the Turing test?

Easter eggs for staking your claim on the Iron Throne

Who knew that Alexa has been a super Game of Thrones fan all this time? Test her on her knowledge of what’s going down in Westeros. Just be prepared for her replies to send chills down your spine.

Alexa, all men must die.

Alexa, who is the mother of dragons?

Alexa, is Jon Snow dead?

Alexa, what does Jon Snow know?

Alexa, hold the door.

Alexa, winter is coming.

Alexa, the night is dark and full of terrors.

Alexa, what is the first lesson of swordplay?

Alexa, what do we say to death?

Easter eggs for music lovers

Alexa loves a good music pun as much as the rest of us, here are some of our favorite questions to ask her about some of the most iconic lyrics.

Alexa, who is the real Slim Shady?

Alexa, who shot the sheriff?

Alexa, do you believe in life after love?

Alexa, do you know the way to San Jose?

Alexa, how many roads must a man walk down?

Alexa, do you really want to hurt me?

Alexa, Daisy Daisy.

Alexa, play that funky music.

Alexa, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

Alexa, I like big butts.

Alexa, what is war good for?