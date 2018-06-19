The best Nest camera deals in June

Ready for Prime Day? There will of course be plenty of other deals on a huge range of items on Prime Day 2018. To find out what sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

If you've been looking to help secure your home against intruders as well as keep an eye on the goings-on at home while you're away, Nest's line of security cameras is an attractive and economical option. With models available for both outdoor and indoor use, you can easily monitor every square inch of your home via your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Best of all, Nest security cameras are very affordable. To find you the best price on a Nest security camera, we've scoured the web for the best deals on each of the four Nest Cam models. Whether you want an outdoor camera with face recognition or a simple indoor model, you'll find a great price here.

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

The smartest outdoor security camera available

Fantastic image quality

Facial recognition

Large and heavy

Monthly subscription needed for full benefits

Using a 4K sensor, motion tracking, and facial recognition to protect your home while weeding out irrelevant notifications, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is the smartest security camera we've tested. Crucially, it's also incredibly easy to use, and is built like a brick. There are more affordable alternatives, but none matches the IQ Outdoor's smarts and design.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

A beautifully designed camera with facial recognition

Extremely well built

Built-in two-way audio

Limited functionality without paying Nest Aware subscription

Gets hot

The Nest Cam IQ takes Internet of Things (IoT) technology to the next level by building further intelligence into a security camera. This device doesn’t just record footage, it also tries to make sense of it for you. This sophisticated and well made security camera with built in facial recognition technology really is one of the most advanced IP cameras we have ever seen.

Nest Cam Outdoor

A good quality camera with a great app

Excellent subscription service and app support

Rugged and waterproof build

Some issues getting camera online

Design is vulnerable to theft

Nest’s stylish camera is backed up by the most user-friendly companion app of all the security cameras we’ve seen and its Nest Aware service, which stores up to 30 days of footage in the cloud, is the most reliable and accessible. Nest’s sophisticated and well-supported surveillance camera is a cut above the rest in terms of quality and convenience

Nest Cam Indoor

A sophisticated camera providing 24/7 surveillance

1080p video

Two-way audio

Must subscribe to Nest Aware for full features

Only sends one notification every 30 minutes

Nest's first camera remains an affordable, yet sophisticated, security option. It records everything and saves it for 30 days, so you never miss a thing. Plus, when you sign up for Nest Aware, you can get alerts when something unusual occurs at home. And its two-way audio, let's you communicate with whomever is in your home, like if you need to tell the dog to get off the sofa.