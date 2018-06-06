Best Nest thermostat deals for June 2018

If you've been looking to save money on energy costs, a Nest thermostat is a great option. Nest's line of smart thermostats are designed to save you money by adjusting your heating and cooling as needed. And many electricity providers give rebates when you purchase a smart device like a Nest thermostat. In short, a Nest thermostat will pay for itself in no time and continue to save you money on your energy bills for years to come.

Of course, it's always good to save money upfront, and you've come to the right place to find a Nest thermostat deal. We've scoured the internet for the lowest prices on both the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E so that you can rest assured that you're getting the best deal. If you'd prefer another brand, we've also pulled the best deals on a number of other popular smart thermostats.

Regardless of which model you purchase, a smart thermostat knows to turn down your heat or air conditioning when you aren't home, while you can customize your settings to your own preferences of when to raise or lower temperatures. You can also control your thermostat remotely on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. When you think of how easy it is to lower your energy costs, why wouldn't you get a smart thermostat?

Nest Learning Thermostat

The first thermostat to become Energy Star-certified, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns what temperature you prefer and builds a schedule around yours. An independent study showed that it saved people an average of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. It's estimated that it will pay for itself in just two years. Of course, that's for the list price, so if you get a deal like one of the ones below, it will pay for itself even quicker.

Nest Thermostat E

The less expensive of the two Nest thermostat models, the Nest Thermostat E is designed to blend in with its surroundings; its frosted display provides information in muted tones. You can adjust the settings either at home or remotely using your smartphone. Like its brethren, it's estimated to provide savings of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills

Other Smart Thermostat Deals

Of course, Nest isn't the only manufacturer of smart thermostats, although it is our favorite. Longtime thermostat makers like Honeywell have also gotten in the game, along with many new companies like Ecobee and Tado. So if you want to do some comparison shopping, we've provided deals on some of the other most popular smart thermostats below.