The best cheap smart home gadgets of 2019

Transform your living space into a smart home without breaking the bank with our hand-picked gadgets under $50. These smart home devices can simplify your technology and help make your day-to-day life even easier.



Whether you want to control your lighting and appliances, stream music or secure your home, we've looked through the internet and listed the best budget gadgets to help you get started building your smart home.

We've not tested some of these ourselves, but they offer functionality that impresses, are from brands that we trust and are well-reviewed on places like Amazon, so we're confident that they'll add something useful for less to your smart home.



Here are our 10 smart home gadgets less than $50 that will improve your home in 2019.

Smart home gadgets under $50:

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice. The Echo Dot is currently $20 off.View Deal

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi LED Dimmer $49.93 at Amazon

Dim or brighten your lights with the command of your voice with the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer. Use the "My Leviton" app to adjust your lights easily and create time-schedules to automate your home.View Deal

LIFX Mini Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $44.99 $42.90 at Amazon

The app and voice-controlled LIFX Mini Light Bulb will transform your space with over 16 million different color choices. The easy-to-install light bulb is currently on sale at Amazon for $42.90.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 at Amazon

The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. Have access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more.View Deal

Smart Power Strip $25.99 at Amazon

Compatible with the Alexa and Google assistant, you can control the Smart Power Strip with the Smart Life app or with the command of your voice. You can schedule your appliances to turn on or off and separately control each outlet as needed.View Deal

AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2 Pack) $27.99 at Amazon

The Aukey Smart Plug is an inexpensive way to turn any home into a smart one. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with both Google Assistant and Alexa and gives any device you plug into smart capabilities. View Deal

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery $34.95 at Amazon

The Tile Pro is a handy way to help you keep track of important stuff. Attach the gadget to your keychain or anything else you don't want to lose and be able to track the tile from your smartphone.View Deal

Wyze Cam Pan Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera $37.98 at Amazon

The Wyze Cam Pan security camera gives you 360-degree coverage in under three seconds and works with Alexa. The indoor security camera will also send your phone alerts when motion and sound are detected. View Deal