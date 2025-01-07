The unbeatable Apple AirPods Max drop to $399.99 at Best Buy

Looking for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world right now? If so, you can get the Apple AirPods Max at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $549.99), which is only $20 more expensive than their record-low price.

This is a fantastic price for a pair of cans that comfortably command a premium price due to great audio quality and a stylish build. As one of the best headphone deals at the moment, the Apple AirPods Max look good, feel good, and, of course, sound good.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $399.99 The Apple AirPods Max are the best noise-cancelling headphones for Apple fans and an ideal complement to an iPhone or iPad. The headphones provide high-fidelity audio and sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They last up to 20 hours on one charge and support charging through a lightning cable.

In our Apple AirPods Max review, we labelled them the “perfect headphones for Apple devotees” thanks to a “fantastic user experience” and “brilliant extra features for iOS”.

These cans deliver a wide and well-balanced soundstage with immersive spatial audio to make you feel like you’re at a concert. They also work brilliantly when watching a movie with Dolby Atmos. The Apple AirPods Max are pricey but you won’t regret owning them.

They also offer a wide range of features, including comfy memory foam earcups and a lightweight mesh headband that molds to your head. They also last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

In addition to the AirPods Max, we recommend Apple and Beats headphones in our best AirPods list. If you need to keep costs down, there are other AirPods deals around as well as some great noise canceling headphone deals.