The Amazon Black Friday Sale is only in its first few hours, but it’s already delivered what I reckon is going to be one of the best deals we’ll see this entire sales period, with a huge AU$279.05 saving on the superb Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones — that’s the lowest-ever price we’ve seen in Australia.

Sony’s flagship cans are roughly a year and a half old, and in that time, I’ve rarely found them discounted. And if they were, it wasn’t by much. Fortunately, this offer on what I consider to be the best headphones in Australia right now makes them an absolute must-consider for anyone looking for a true gem of a pair of headphones.

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Save 40% (AU$277.05) Sony WH-1000XM6: was AU$697 now AU$419.95 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 with 40% off at Amazon, dropping them to a new all-time Aussie low. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season?

The slight caveat to this deal is that the lowest price only applies to the black variant. Other colours do get a discount, but only to AU$495. That’s still a decent price for the talented over-ears, but obviously nowhere near as attractive as the AU$419.95 for the black model.

You only need a quick glance over our Sony WH-1000XM6 review to see how highly we rate these Sony flagship headphones, and we’ve even put together some comparison pieces to prove how capable they are. You can, for instance, check out how the Sony WH-1000XM6 compares to the Apple AirPods Max 2 — themselves also on sale right now.

Sony has long been known for producing top-performing pairs of headphones, and the 1000X series has proven particularly popular for good reason. This latest set represents the company’s decades of expertise, combining a travel-friendly, fold away design with a wonderfully balanced audio performance, and some truly effective ANC.

At their full price of AU$699, I personally struggle to recommend them when it’s possible to find other pairs for a lot less, but honestly, this discount solves that dilemma in a big way.