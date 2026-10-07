The Sony Inzone H6 Air is an 'incredibly lightweight' gaming headset with studio-grade drivers — here's how to get it for its lowest-ever price
Light on your wallet
There are few gaming headsets that I would consider to be best-in-class offerings, but the Sony Inzone H6 Air is a rare example of one. It's the best-sounding open-back gaming headset that I've ever tested, with crisp and clean audio that elevates everything from first-person shooters to narrative-based action games.
It's pretty well-positioned at full price, but has now become even greater value thanks to a massive Amazon Prime Day saving: it's now just $168 (was $199.99) at Amazon – a new lowest-ever price for the retailer.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
The deals continue across the pond as well. In the UK, you can find the Inzone H6 Air for just £139 (was £179) at Amazon – another lowest-ever price. That UK offer only has a few hours to go, though, so snap it up while you still can.
Today's best open-back gaming headset deals
A new lowest-ever price on a stellar pair of wired gaming headphones. They're seriously comfortable thanks to their incredibly light weight and offer high audio fidelity. They're fully compatible with PS5, PC, Xbox, and more.
There's also a meaty discount in the UK, where you can find the Inzone H6 Air at a new lowest-ever price.
My full five-star Sony Inzone H6 Air review outlines exactly what's so good about this headset. I said that it "raises the bar for open-back gaming audio, with a winning combination of incredible comfort and pristine audio underpinned by studio-grade drivers."
It's also "incredibly lightweight" at just 7oz / 199g, which contributes to just how good it feels to wear. Importantly, it doesn't feel cheap thanks to its combination of rugged aluminium and cloth materials.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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