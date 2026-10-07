The Sony Inzone H6 Air is an 'incredibly lightweight' gaming headset with studio-grade drivers — here's how to get it for its lowest-ever price

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A photo of the Inzone H6 Air gaming headset positioned above a wooden desktop surface.
(Image credit: Future)

There are few gaming headsets that I would consider to be best-in-class offerings, but the Sony Inzone H6 Air is a rare example of one. It's the best-sounding open-back gaming headset that I've ever tested, with crisp and clean audio that elevates everything from first-person shooters to narrative-based action games.

It's pretty well-positioned at full price, but has now become even greater value thanks to a massive Amazon Prime Day saving: it's now just $168 (was $199.99) at Amazon – a new lowest-ever price for the retailer.

Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

The deals continue across the pond as well. In the UK, you can find the Inzone H6 Air for just £139 (was £179) at Amazon – another lowest-ever price. That UK offer only has a few hours to go, though, so snap it up while you still can.

Today's best open-back gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H6 Air
Save 16% ($31.99)
Sony Inzone H6 Air: was $199.99 now $168 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever price on a stellar pair of wired gaming headphones. They're seriously comfortable thanks to their incredibly light weight and offer high audio fidelity. They're fully compatible with PS5, PC, Xbox, and more.

View Deal
Sony Inzone H6 Air
Lowest-ever price
Save 22% (£40)
Sony Inzone H6 Air: was £179 now £139 at Amazon

There's also a meaty discount in the UK, where you can find the Inzone H6 Air at a new lowest-ever price.

View Deal

My full five-star Sony Inzone H6 Air review outlines exactly what's so good about this headset. I said that it "raises the bar for open-back gaming audio, with a winning combination of incredible comfort and pristine audio underpinned by studio-grade drivers."

It's also "incredibly lightweight" at just 7oz / 199g, which contributes to just how good it feels to wear. Importantly, it doesn't feel cheap thanks to its combination of rugged aluminium and cloth materials.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

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