Massive Sonos sale offers 5 record-low prices on top-rated speakers and soundbars

We rate several Sonos speakers and soundbars very highly here at TechRadar, with many models claiming top spots in our best soundbars and best wireless speakers buying guides. And if you're looking at upgrading your home audio setup, you can now get some of our favorites from the manufacturer at record-low prices on Amazon.

Easily the best deal of the lot is the Sonos Era 100 for $199 (was $249) – that's the lowest price we've ever seen for the newest Bluetooth speaker from Sonos.

It's a big upgrade over the previous version, with improved audio quality, stronger bass, easy-to-use voice controls, and better connectivity options. We were only put off by the price, but now that it's $50 cheaper, it's a much better value for money overall.

Elsewhere, I'd suggest checking out the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for $399 (was $499) if you're after a brilliant soundbar to pair with your TV. This is only the second time it's returned to a historic low price, so it's a chance to grab a powerful and compact soundbar at a mid-range price that shouldn't be missed.

Below, you can read more about these offers and the other speakers and soundbars deals we recommend from the Sonos sale at Amazon.

Today's 5 best Sonos deals at Amazon

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This updated Sonos Era 100 recently knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favorite wireless speaker. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this new record-low makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

This is the first proper discount on the imposing Sonos Era 300 speaker – and a considerable one too. It's the company's first speaker to support wide and expansive full-room audio through Dolby Atmos, which is only necessary for the most enthusiastic audiophiles. Still, it offers an impressive soundscape, as we found in our Sonos Era 300 review, so it's worth the investment at this deal price if that's you. However, most will be happy with the cheaper and greater value Era 100 above.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon

If portability is an important aspect of your speaker then Amazon also has the Sonos Move 2 down to a record-low price in the latest sale. We awarded this four stars in our Sonos Move 2 review, praising the energic sound and punchy bass. Even though it's designed to be taken on the go, it is quite bulky so not easy to slip into a bag or backpack like most portable speakers, but it trumps those cheaper and smaller options when it comes to sound quality and battery life.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a few years old but this discount drops it back to a record-low price. For the money, you get a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $719 at Amazon

This is only the second time we've seen the excellent Sonos Arc down to this price at Amazon. It's a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At almost $200 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Amazon has had these Sonos deals available for over a week now but it isn't clear how much longer they'll be available, so we wouldn't wait around if you've got an eye on any of them – especially that great low price for the Era 100.

Still, with the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day coming up next month, there's a good chance these offers will be back in the next few weeks if they do end early. There's also an outside chance they'll be beaten, however, I'd bet that they'll be repeated and the biggest discounts will be saved for Black Friday in November.

Some of these current deals are also available directly from the manufacturer, as part of the Father's Day sales. If you'd prefer to shop there be sure to browse through the latest Sonos promo codes for more ways to save on the manufacturer's top speakers and soundbars.