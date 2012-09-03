As well as the 7 and 10-inch Lenovo Ideatab A2107A and S2110A, Lenovo has also launched this, the 9-inch A2109A. It's the best of the three in our opinion, with a 1,280 x 800 resolution (that's the same as Google's 7-inch Nexus 7) and four-point capacitive touch display.

Personal entertainment is the name of the game here, and for gaming and video Lenovo has decided the quad-core Nvidia's Tegra 3 is the answer. Performance is suitably snappy as a result, the only shame being that there's no Android Jelly Bean here as yet.

Perhaps we're being greedy though; 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich remains a fine tablet-optimised OS and we enjoyed our few minutes with this specimen on Lenovo's stand at IFA 2012.

1080p HD video can be outputted via the tablet's Micro-HDMI port. Audio is provided by two stereo speakers with SRS TruMedia audio enhancement.

Weight clocks in at around 570g – not exactly lightweight, but this is a pretty robust tablet. It's also not too far off the iPad 3's 652g basic weight, though that has a 9.7-inch display, of course.

An interesting titbit is that Lenovo says the tablet's core frame is made stronger by the same metal alloy roll cage used in ThinkPad laptop PCs.

Dual-cameras are provided (1.3 megapixel front-facing and a surprisingly underpowered 3 megapixel rear-facing snapper) as well as dual microphones.

As you can see from our pictures, the profile of the tablet clocks in at around 8.7mm, so it's markedly thinner than the 9.4 mm-thick iPad 3.

The standby/wake button is on top as you'd expect, but there are no other controls here - the volume slider is next to the headphone jack on the side and there's also a rotation hold button too.

GPS is also on board, while there's a a Micro USB port, and up to 16GB of storage inside. As usual, the MicroSD card port is able to support up to 32GB.

Early verdict

The Lenovo Ideatab A2109A is already available in the US for $299, but there's no word on UK release date or price.

It's clear the A2109A is a worthy new player in the sub-iPad market, but that price point still puts it at $100 more than the Nexus 7 and, while we really like the A2109A, you have to ask yourself if it's really worth the extra outlay – it's really a matter of personal preference whether those two inches of screen real estate make a real difference for you.