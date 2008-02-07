HP Photosmart D7460 review

Not quite an all-in-one printer, with no scanner being fitted, the D7460 is expensive but nevertheless makes a good job of direct printing. Overall photo print quality is good, especially with HP’s Advanced Photo Paper.

The D7460 is the latest in HP's new line of Photosmart printers that feature separate ink tanks for all six colours. The black ink is pigment-based, making the printer well suited to document printing as well as photo output.

The downside is that glossy photos looked slightly uneven in our tests, with pigment black areas appearing less reflective than other colours when using HP's Premium Plus glossy photo paper. However, switching to HP's glossy Advanced Photo Paper, results were better in this respect.

Nice but pricey

With HP's latest generation of Vivera inks under the bonnet, colour rendition is very natural, both for vivid landscapes and subtle skin tones. There's almost nothing to choose between Best and Maximum Resolution print settings, although photo prints at the latter setting take about twice as long to output. Running costs are fairly competitive, although the printer itself is expensive to buy, considering it doesn't have a built-in scanner.

What you do get is a multi-format card reader and a touch-screen colour display for intuitive direct printing, although the finer points of print quality settings are only available when printing from a computer. Another minus point is that the D7460 doesn't support printing onto CDs and DVDs.