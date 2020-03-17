Xbox Series X controller is designed so anybody can play

The Xbox One controller is beloved by many, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft from making it even more accessible.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has detailed their decision behind tweaking the design for the upcoming Xbox Series X, and what new features gamers can expect.

One key area that Microsoft wanted to improve was to make the controller more inclusive. With the success of the Xbox One Adaptive Controller, Microsoft tasked themselves with making the controller fit a wider range of hand sizes, especially smaller hands.

By doing so, they realised they were able to make the controller smaller, without compromising on comfort for players with larger hands.

To achieve this, the bumpers of the controller were rounded, along with areas around the triggers, which were also reduced. On top of that, the grips were carefully sculpted to be slightly more ergonomic in the hand.

Redesigned D-pad

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Of course, the biggest change fans will notice at a glance is the presence of a reimagined D-pad. Often a sticking point for Xbox controllers in the past, Microsoft has aimed to boost performance and accessibility for a wide range of game genres and personal playstyles.

The D-pad is a happy hybrid between a traditional cardinal D-pad and a disc-based D-pad, giving gamers the best of both worlds, essentially.

Improved connectivity and compatibility

Along with reducing input latency, the Xbox Series X controller is designed to work seamlessly across a range of devices. Whether that’s on your phone through Project xCloud or hooked up to your Windows 10 PC, pairing has to be quick and easy. Thankfully, Microsoft has ensured that will certainly be the case, as the new controller will work on the same Xbox Wireless Radio, and support Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE).

The controller will also include a USB-C port that allows gamers to play and charge using the newer standard.

Share your greatest moments

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Rounding up the host of improvements is the addition of a tactile dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers - useful for those who clam up during those sweaty gamer moments. Similarly, a more subtle pattern will also be present on the grips, and the D-pad, bumpers and triggers now sport a matte finish instead of the glossy one we’re used to.

As gaming is more social than ever, Microsoft has finally included a dedicated share button on the new Xbox Series X controller too. Gamers will soon be able to screenshot and record their epic gamer moments at the press of a button, and share them with their friends and the internet at large.

The news that Microsoft is continuing to improve the Xbox controller is made all the sweeter by the fact all Xbox One accessories will work on Xbox Series X. So if you’ve been collecting all the fancy special editions (like me) or recently purchased the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, you’ll be all set for next-gen.

Via Xbox Wire