Sharp HP90S 3D Blu-ray player gets UK release date

Sharp has announced the UK availability of its first-ever 3D Blu-ray player – the BD-HP90S.

First shown off at IFA 2010, the HP90S is one of the slickest BD machines we have seen.

Measuring just 218mm thin, the player weighs in a 2.3KG and can be wall mountable.

It comes with a built-in wireless connection with DLNA and direct connection to YouTube.

It is also compatible with BD, DVD, CD, DiVX-HD, MP3 and JPEG formats.

Super Sharp shooter

The player has been made to complement Sharp's fancy new Quattron 3D TV, the 60-inch LE925, which is due to come out in the UK this month for £3,500.

As you would expect from a 3D Blu-ray player, it is backwards compatible so even if there is a bit of a dearth of 3D content and the moment, your Blu-ray and DVD collection will play just fine on the machine.

Sharp has also made it easier for you to control the player, by allowing basic controls of the device to appear on screen, allowing simple navigation of the BD player.

The BD-HP90S has a UK release date of November and will be priced at £379.99.