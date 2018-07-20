Best laptop sales in Australia: Cheap laptops to buy in July 2018

UPDATE: While HP's laptop sale continues till the end of the month, Dell has a few good machines on sale. But there's more to choose from than just Dell and HP, so scroll down to take a gander.

If you're looking for a cheap laptop or a mammoth saving on a premium portable computer, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the web for savings – from the usual suspects to the niche deal sites – and rounded up all the genuine and worthwhile specials in one neat place. We've covered everything from budget browsing machines to high-performance powerhouses, so you'll no doubt find something to match your needs.

Up the top, we've highlighted a selection of the latest deals that we've sniffed out, so you can reap the rewards of having your finger on the pulse. Below that we've covered some of the more popular laptops that often come up on special, and then included a quick list of the best prices on TechRadar's pick of the latest best laptops.

Best laptop deals this week

HP Spectre x360 13 i5 / 8GB / 256GB 2-in-1 | usually $2,399 now $1,879 Featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display and over 16 hours of battery life, this is one of HP’s bestsellers. And while it costs well over the 2K mark, Landmark Computers has the silver 2-in-1 for $1,879. That’s $520 saved right there.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 i7-8550U / 8GB / 256GB laptop | usually $2,199 now $1,759 There’s 20% off on this particular configuration of our favourite laptop at the Dell’s online storefront. While we can’t fault excellent performance coming at a steep price, saving $440 on this excellent machine is a great bargain in our books.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 i7 / 8GB / 256GB 2-in-1 | usually $1,899 now $1,443 If you’re after a powerful convertible with plenty of screen real estate, this 13-incher from Dell comes with a 20% discount. But Dell is offering an extra 5% off on machines with price tags over $1,399. So make sure you use the checkout code 5OFF1399 to save a total of $456.

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 i5 / 8GB / 128GB | usually $1,399 now $849 Getting a powerful laptop doesn’t need to cost the earth, with Lenovo offering a massive discount on the ThinkPad E480, but be aware it comes with just 128GB of solid-state storage. Use the code FLASH at checkout and save $550. But get a wriggle on as this sale ends Sunday, July 29.View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip m3 / 4GB / 64GB | usually $899 now $675 If you’re after a budget convertible, Asus has a great option in the Chromebook Flip. This 12.5-inch touchscreen laptop has enough under the hood to keep you running, but be aware that it’s only got 64GB flash storage. Available on Amazon for $223 lower than the RRP on the manufacturer’s website.View Deal

25% off HP Notebooks : HP has some mean machines which not only look good but offer great performance. So if you’re after a new laptop for work, home or play, take a look at what's on offer on HP's mid-year sale which ends July 31. Be sure to use the HPMIDYEAR25% to avail the discount for laptops from as low as $270.View Deal

We'll keep on updating the list of deals as and when we find them. Below, you'll find up to date prices on TechRadar's favourite laptop, so keep an eye out for those savings.

The best deals on our favourite laptops

Over the years we've reviewed plenty of laptops and, as a result, we've seen what to avoid and what to jump on when there's savings to be had. We'll keep track of the prices of some of the best we've seen so that you can snatch up a bargain when they do show up. Check out the prices below and see if anything has dropped enough to tickle your fancy.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) - 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD

Gorgeous new design

Faster than ever

Centred IR webcam

Steeper starting price

Saying that we're very happy with Dell's XPS 13 is a huge understatement. The slim profile, revolutionary design and small frame bely its powerful performance and gorgeous 13-inch screen. Typically you'd have to weigh up portability and performance, but the XPS 13 has managed to strike a fine balance between the two. With Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, the XPS 13's starting price is certainly an impressive one. We're so chuffed with it that it's still one of our favourite Ultrabook, and has taken the top spot as the best Windows laptop and the best overall laptop.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

2. Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

An incredible 2-in-1 that hits the right spot

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen | Storage: 512GB PCle SSD

Powerful innards

Super light and thin

Comes at a price

Fingerprint magnet

Asus has nailed it with the overhauled ZenBook Flip S 2-in-1. Adding top of the line processing power, plenty of memory and a speedy PCle solid state drive available in some of the models, this laptop shows off a beautiful new design to perfection, giving you the ability to use it as a laptop or a tablet. While it costs a pretty penny as compared to some of the competition out there, it would be our top recommendation if money isn't a factor.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

3. Asus ZenBook UX310UA

Feel old yet, MacBook Air?

CPU: 7th generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800)

All aluminium body

Backlit keys

Bendy keyboard

Meh battery life

A seriously sleek all-aluminium chassis, a higher resolution than the discontinued Asus ZenBook UX305 , and an impressive swath of ports, including the latest USB-C interface, the latest UX310UA ZenBook is a serious contender for the MacBook Air and, if you're a Windows person, is much better value.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook UX310

4. Lenovo Yoga Book

Is this the netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

Insanely thin and light

Halo Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Excellent display

Clever Create Pad

Although the specs are modest, the forward-thinking design of Lenovo's Yoga Book makes it a decent option for creative types and those that want a little more out of their laptops. Sacrificing a bit of raw power means you'll get an innovative digital touchpad and drawing surface for a much more intuitive and precise approach to graphical art.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Book

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The tablet that can replace your laptop

Weight: 766g/786g | Dimensions: 292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Various | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: up to 9 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Built in kickstand

We know this is technically not a laptop, but it does come close to being a 2-in-1 (if you get the Type Case) and, most importantly, it has the power to get in the ring with some of its non-tablet competitors. Running the full-blown version of Windows 10 and having the option for a powerful Intel Core processor, this is by far the laptoppiest tablet available, and the price certainly isn't that bad.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

If you're after some more further info on the best laptops, check out some of our other dedicated articles:

