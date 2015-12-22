Will Apple really kill the bezel on the iPhone 7? This video reckons so

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 7 in 2016 and many of us are expecting the flagship phone to get a design overhaul - but so far it's not clear what will happen.

A new leak suggests it'll include an all-metal design with a bezel-less display, quite a change from the iPhone 6S. Someone allegedly caught the iPhone 7 prototype on camera while it was on the Foxconn assembly lines.

The video shows the phone from a few angles with a look at the innovative display as well as a lack of a physical home button and a main camera that doesn't have a flash LED.

Dropping the bezel

It then ends with someone shouting "Hey" before the leaker bundles the iPhone back into a pocket and the video ends.

That seems pretty suspicious to us: if the leaker was actually caught filming we'd think the file would be forcibly deleted.

Still, it makes for an interesting discussion around how Apple will change the look of the new handset.

Apple is likely to do something with its screen tech to challenge the innovation of the Galaxy S6 Edge, so we can only hope this bezel-less display is something the company is actually working on.

Via GForGames