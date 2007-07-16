Second-gen iPhone coming in September?

The Apple iPhone has been on sale for less than three weeks, but now reports are hitting us that a second-generation version is on the way.

Taiwanese display maker Wintek has received the touch-screen panel orders for the second-generation Apple iPhone, according to DigiTimes .

The report claims that Wintek has already begun a small test run of touch-screen panels for the new version of the Apple iPhone. Apple will allegedly start selling the new version in September for somewhere between $249 and $299 (£122 to £146).

The article doesn't mention whether this second-generation iPhone will be launched in Europe, or just in the US. Other rumours in Chinese papers state that Taiwanese firm Quanta is developing a version of the Apple iPhone especially for non-US markets.

The report goes on to say that the new version of the Apple iPod will feature a less complicated touch-screen than the Apple iPhone. Wintek is listed as the touch panel supplier of the forthcoming Apple iPod too.