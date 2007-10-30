Bling up your iPhone

Amosu Luxury Phones has created the first diamond Apple iPhone. So if you happen to have a spare £20,000 burning a hole in your Ted Baker slacks, then this could be the phone for you.

Encrusted with 420 brilliant cut diamonds with a total of 5.65 carats, the Amosu iPhone is available in steel, 18 carat white or yellow gold, with options of white, black or pink sapphire diamonds.

The limited edition phone will be available on the day of the Apple iPhone launch, 9 November, in Selfridges in London and Manchester. Like everyone else, you'll have to be locked into an 18-month O2 contract. But unlike everybody else, you'll get a year's free international concierge service included in the price.