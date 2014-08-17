iPhone 6 could debut a new Lightning cable that's reversible at both ends

Apple is likely to introduce a new Lightning cable which is reversible at both ends, according to a new leak.

Sonny Dickson, the man who revealed the iPhone 5C in all its glory last year, posted a photo of a new cable showing a USB end that could slot into the power adapter or computer either way up.

The new cable looks like it has a thinner, floating centre that could come to the aid of gadget users fed up with faffing about in order to plug in their Apple devices.

A new USB standard is on the way, which does include reversible cables, but Apple could bring them into play in a matter of weeks when the firm is expected to release the iPhone 6.

Via Gizmodo