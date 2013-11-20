HTC One becomes the ultimate double-yolk-egg detective

Sometimes an idea is just so brilliant that it can only be described as Einsteinian. Take, for example, turning a HTC One into a tiny ultrasound scanner - if this isn't the third pillar of modern physics, we don't know what is.

The creative bods over at Oliver's Island have combined a firmware hack with an app so that the phone emits ultrasound pulses from its BoomSound speakers. They then put it to the test to see if it can detect double-yolk eggs - and it can.

Annoyingly we can't verify if it's totally legit as you can't go out and buy it - the publishers say the ultrasound hack "is not something most people would be able to carry out safely."

Shame. We'd be willing to shell out quite a lot for this... *mic tap* WE SAID...

