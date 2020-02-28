HTC is still making phones, as it launches the triple camera-toting Wildfire R70

If you thought HTC was done with phones, you'd be wrong. Following reports the once-great phone manufacturer may launch a 5G phone at some point this year, it's now shown of its first new handset of 2020. Say hello to the HTC Wildfire R70.

This isn't the HTC flagship you may have been hoping for though, with this handset very much sitting at the low- to mid-range end of the market.

Measuring in at 8.9mm thick and weighing 186g, the R70 will be available in blue and black color options.

It promises a decent enough specs sheet brandishing a 6.53-inch, 720 x 1560 pixels HD screen with a triple rear camera setup made up of a 16MP main camera that’s accompanied by two 2MP depth of field cameras to help you better capture close ups and get that bokeh effect on your pics. Out front, you’ve got an 8MP camera to take care of those selfies.

Check out our hands on: Samsung Galaxy S20 review

(Image credit: HTC)

Limited release for now

It’s packing some good power too with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor to ensure Android 9 Pie is running smoothly. That's matched with 2GB of RAM (pretty much the lowest acceptable amount these days) and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded by an additional 256GB with a microSD card.

Other notable features include a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual LTE support.

In the battery department, you’re getting a big 4,000mAh capacity battery that HTC says will deliver two days usage, though it’s packing a micro USB port as opposed to the newer USB Type-C standard when you need to top up that battery.

Currently, it's only set for release in India and Thailand, while no pricing has been confirmed as yet for the affordable option. The Wildfire R70 will go on sale over the next few weeks for those who like the sound of living that HTC smartphone life.

Via PocketNow