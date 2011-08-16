HP Pre 3 UK release date: tomorrow?

The HP Pre 3 looks set to arrive in the UK tomorrow, 17 August, according to one online retailer.

As well as reporting that its stock will be available on Wednesday, Clove also put to bed rumours that the handset would see a price increase in the UK, confirming that the HP Pre 3 UK price will be £360, SIM-free.

It's not quite the 8 July release date that Play.com would have had us believe, but the pricing is more or less spot on compared to earlier rumours.

Palming it off

Launched back in February, the HP Pre 3 runs the Palm-made WebOS, and comes with a 3.6-inch screen and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard for all your typing needs.

The 1.4GHz processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8x55 variant which we found to be impressively nippy in our hands on HP Pre 3 review.

The HP Pre 3 is also making its way to Orange, although the citrus-flavoured network won't be selling it directly. Still, we reckon it'll come in at around £25-30 a month.

But before you make any hasty smartphone-related decisions, have a watch of our buyer's guide to help you decide if a webOS phone is right for you: