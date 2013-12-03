Trending
Brands

Apple takes a big step closer to wireless charging in iPhones

By Mobile phones  

Starts catching up with Google

Apple moves closer to wirelessly charging your iPhones and iPads
RIP wires

Like many of its competitors, Apple has been chasing the wireless charging train for a while - and it looks like it just made a significant step closer to jumping on board.

A patent for wireless charging was among a bunch of properties just won by Apple, as reported by Patently Apple.

The technology described in the patent uses a near-field magnetic resonance that charges any devices within a certain distance without the need for any cables.

Going the distance

The accompanying diagram shows an iMac, iPod, keyboard and Magic Mouse all being charged wirelessly in a "virtual charging arena".

Another patent in the pile was for the design of the new cylindrical Mac Pro, which is expected to launch later this month.

There's never a guarantee that patents such as Apple's wireless charging one will become a reality, but with the likes of Google and LG already delivering their own cable-free solutions, Apple is unlikely to be too far behind.

See more Mobile phones news