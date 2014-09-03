HP boards the cheap Windows 8.1 tablets boat with the Stream 7

Ahead of IFA 2014, details of HP's first cheap Windows tablet, the Stream 7, has emerged courtesy of Mobilegeeks (and a careless online retailer apparently).

Compared to other rivals that are, or will come to market soon, this one has a 7-inch display rather than an 8-inch one, but it sports the same 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution.

Other features that have emerged include the ubiquitous Intel Atom Z3735, a quad-core BayTrail model clocked at 1.33GHz turboboosted to 1.86GHz.

Slim vessel

The Stream 7 is a mere 8.5mm thick and comes with two cameras. It's a shame that it'll only come with 1GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, though a 2GB/32GB version is likely to become available.

Expect the new device to be shown at IFA 2014, which has just kicked off, and go on sale later this year. The rumoured suggested retail price is €179 (about £150, $240, AU$260).