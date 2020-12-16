How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 finale online: stream from anywhere tonight

Mushroom, Sun, or Crocodile? Nope, it's not a bizarre 2020 redux of Mario Kart - it's the finale of America's favorite anonymous famous-person singing competition! Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Masked Singer online and stream the season 4 finale wherever you are right now.

The Masked Singer 2020 finale is the latest culmination of a show that's taken America by storm in recent years. Its unabashedly goggle-eyed vision of celebs singing for your approval whilst donning outrageous costumes has proved a hit since it landed on Yankee shores as recently as January 2019 .

Watch Masked Singer season 4 finale The Masked Singer season 4 finale airs Wednesday, December 16 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Fox in the US. Anyone without cable will find Fox readily available through streaming services like FuboTV and its free 7-day trial. Plus, you can watch all your favorite shows on your preferred platforms wherever you are - just unmask the powers of a good VPN to watch wherever you are in the world tonight.

It arrived on said screens via South Korea and the last couple of years have seen everyone from NFL star Rob Gronkowski to singing legend Donny Osmond appear on The Masked Singer US - leaving us to wonder what more tonight's season 4 finale can possibly have in store for us?

So far, The Masked Singer season 4 has eliminated rap royalty in the form of Busta Rhymes; an Oscar winning actor in Mickey Rourke; and the NFL's one true butt-fumble king, Mark Sanchez.

Regular hosts Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger will be casting their eye over each ornately adorned performer once again for The Masked Singer season 4 finale - but who will prevail?

Read on as we explain how to watch The Masked Singer season 4 finale online tonight and stream all the heavily manicured performances live from anywhere today.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 finale online tonight in the US

Watching The Masked Singer in the US is going to be easy with a number of choices available to you. If you're all good for a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox tonight (Wednesday, December 16) at 8pm ET/PT. Cord cutter, or don't have access to Fox? There are plenty of over the top cord cutting services that can step in and let you watch Fox online - and our pick for tonight's Masked Singer finale is fuboTV. That's largely because you can currently take advantage of a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial, which will essentially let you watch The Masked Singer online for...well, free! Check that Fox channels are available in your area first, but as a complete cable replacement solution costing from $59.99 a month, it's hard to beat. Out of the US right now? You can watch The Masked Singer like you're back home through the use of a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country

Not currently living at home? If you're outside of the States or Canada, catching Season 4 of The Masked Singer can be tricky as you'll be hit by a geo-block. However, there is a little trick that can you viewing like you're back home.

Make use of the best VPN - a piece of software that changes your IP address - and you'll be able to catch The Masked Singer and other shows exclusive to certain countries as if you were sitting back on your sofa at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Masked Singer from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 online: stream the 2020 finale in Canada

It's not just those in the US that can watch The Masked Singer live, Canadian fans can get access through CTV which is hosting the final show on Wednesday night at 8pm ET - the same time as the US. There is a CTV app if you want to watch The Masked Singer live online.

How to watch The Masked Singer online in the UK

Sorry UK fans, season 4 of The Masked SInger won't be coming to a channel near you! Not yet, at least. While you can currently watch The Masked Singer FREE in the UK through ITV for seasons 1-3 of the show, season four doesn't look to be on the horizon. While the UK having access to those first three seasons is a good sign that season four will eventually come to the UK, no date has been set yet. And if your a North American that happens to find themselves in the UK this Wednesday when it's being aired, the only solution we can think of is to download a VPN and watch the coverage from your usual broadcaster that way.