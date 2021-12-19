How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year from anywhere 2021, Raducanu, Daley or Fury?

Audio player loading…

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be announced tonight at the 68th annual BBC Sports Personality awards live event that starts at 6.45pm GMT. The six BBC SPOTY 2021 nominees are Tom Daley, Tyson Fury, Adam Peaty, Emma Radacanu, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey. Voting will be open during the programme.

The BBC SPOTY show comes live from MediaCity in Salford and will celebrate the stories and sports stars of the last 12 months of sport which includes both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as well as the Euro 2020 tournament and the year's tennis Grand Slams.

The show will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott and will feature two other important awards – the Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021 and the World Sport Star 2021 – before building up to the big one. Other awards include the Team and Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and Unsung hero.

Sadly, there will be no studio audience this year but anyone can head over to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year website and vote for their favourite sports star of 2021. Read on for more details on how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports website.

How to watch BBC SPOTY 2021 online FREE in the UK

BBC iPlayer BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports website are the only places to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021. The programme starts at 6.45pm GMT / 1.45pm ET / 10.45pm PT. Tune into BBC SPOTY 2021 FREE-to-air on BBC iPlayer if you're a UK citizen stuck outside the UK by using a good VPN.

How to watch BBC SPOTY 2021 away from the UK

Licence fee payers currently away from the UK will need to use a VPN to make sure they can access BBC iPlayer and watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021, if based in America or elsewhere.

A VPN can effortlessly circumvent the regional restrictions. A VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, allowing you to access film and TV content that would be otherwise be inaccessible.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

Can I watch BBC SPOTY 2021 in the US, Canada and the rest of the world?

The simple answer is…no. BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is exclusive to the BBC.

If you're a BBC licence fee payer away in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia or elsewhere, then you'll need to use a good VPN to watch the BBC SPOTY 2021 on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sports website, as detailed above. Luckily, it couldn't be easier to get started with a good VPN.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees

2021 Sports Personality of the Year

Emma Radacanu

Tyson Fury

Tom Daley

Raheem Sterling

Adam Peaty

Sarah Store

Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Jude Bellingham

Sky Brown

Ellie Challis

World Sport Star 2021

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Rachael Blackmore

Tom Brady

Novak Djokovic

Max Verstappen

Elaine Thompson-Herah