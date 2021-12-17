Your ultimate UK Christmas TV specials guide and how to stream from abroad

Nothing says 'Merry Christmas' like Call the Midwife and drag queens sewing. That's what we've all got to look forward to as we vegetate in front of the TV over the course of the Christmas period, nursing our Turkey-filled stomachs while one member of the family inevitably dozes in the corner.
And whatever your Christmas plans look like, we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment of the UK's Christmas TV special offering.
Breaking down the TV schedule in the lead up to New Year's Day, here are all the best bits to look out for - guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit. For those celebrating Christmas abroad, we've also detailed how you can stream the likes of BBC, ITV, and other free-to-air channels when outside of the UK with the help of a handy VPN.
Saturday, December 18
- James Martin's Saturday Morning at Christmas on ITV1 at 9.30am GMT
- Saturday Kitchen Live: Countdown to Christmas on BBC One at 10am GMT
- Nigella's Christmas Table on BBC Two at 12pm GMT
- Rolling In It: Christmas Special on ITV1 at 6pm GMT
- Christmas at Chatsworth House on Channel 4 at 7pm GMT
Sunday, December 19
- Countryfile at Christmas on BBC One at 4.45pm GMT
- Antiques Roadshow at Christmas on BBC One at 5.45pm GMT
- The Royal Variety Performance 2021 on ITV1 at 7.20pm GMT
- Escape to the Chateau at Christmas on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT
- The Girl Before on BBC One at 9pm GMT
Monday, December 20
- Mary Berry's Festive Feasts on BBC One at 7.05pm GMT
Wednesday, December 22
- The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special on BBC One at 8pm GMT
- Joe Lycett: Mummy's Big Christmas Do! on Channel 4 at 10pm GMT
Thursday, December 23
- The Weakest Link Christmas Special on BBC One at 6.30pm GMT
- Ghosts on BBC One at 8.30pm GMT
- Not Going Out on BBC One at 10pm GMT
Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
- The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special on ITV1 at 5.30pm GMT
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on BBC One at 6pm GMT
- The Greatest Snowman on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT
- Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas on BBC One at 8.30pm GMT
- Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas on ITV1 at 9pm GMT
- All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 at 9pm GMT
- Spitting Image Christmas Special on ITV1 at 10pm GMT
- The Mezzotint on BBC Two at 10.30pm GMT
- Midnight Mass from St Chad's Cathedral on BBC One at 11.45pm GMT
- Christmas Carols on ITV on ITV1 at 11.45pm GMT
Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
- Christmas Day Service from Coventry Cathedral on BBC One at 10am GMT
- Top of the Pops Christmas Special on BBC One at 12pm GMT
- Superworm on BBC One at 2.30pm GMT
- The Queen's Christmas Broadcast on BBC One at 3pm GMT
- Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on BBC One at 5.10pm GMT
- Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT
- Coronation Street on ITV1 at 8pm GMT
- Call the Midwife on BBC One at 8pm GMT
- The Larkins on ITV1 on 9pm GMT
- Eastenders on BBC One at 9.35pm
- Mrs Brown's Boys on BBC One at 10.20pm GMT
- First Dates Christmas Special on Channel 4 at 11.15pm GMT
Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day)
- Around the World in 80 Days in BBC One at 5.50pm GMT
- Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT
- Coronation Street on ITV1 at 7.30pm GMT
- Death in Paradise Christmas Special on BBC One at 7.30pm GMT
- All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV1 at 8pm GMT
- A Very British Scandal, Episode 1 on BBC One at 9pm GMT
- Eastenders on BBC One at 10pm
Monday, December 27
- Countryfile on BBC One at 4.30pm GMT
- The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas on BBC Two at 7pm GMT
- Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT
- Eastenders on BBC One at 7.30pm GMT
- The Voice Kids on ITV1 at 7.30pm GMT
- Coronation Street on ITV1 at 9pm GMT
- A Very British Scandal, Episode 2 on BBC One at 9pm GMT
- Jon & Lucy's Christmas Sleepover on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special at 10pm GMT
Tuesday, December 28
- Worzel Gummidge 'Twitchers' on BBC One at 7.15pm GMT
- Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT
- Eastenders on BBC One at 8.10pm GMT
- Coronation Street on ITV1 at 9pm GMT
- A Very British Scandal, Episode 3 on BBC One at 9pm GMT
Wednesday, December 29
- Worzel Gummidge 'Calliope Jane' on BBC One at 7.15pm GMT
Thursday, December 30
- The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special on BBC One at 9pm GMT
Friday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)
- Mrs Brown's Boys on BBC One at TBC
Saturday, January 1 (New Year's Day)
- Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks on BBC One at TBC
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sky Max at TBC
How to watch UK Christmas TV specials online if you're abroad
If you're jingling all the way outside of the country this Christmas, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access certain on-demand platforms like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub due to geo-restrictions.
Don't chance missing a jampacked schedule of festive viewing, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network). It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to watch UK Christmas TV specials from anywhere
