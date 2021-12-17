Your ultimate UK Christmas TV specials guide and how to stream from abroad

Audio player loading…

Nothing says 'Merry Christmas' like Call the Midwife and drag queens sewing. That's what we've all got to look forward to as we vegetate in front of the TV over the course of the Christmas period, nursing our Turkey-filled stomachs while one member of the family inevitably dozes in the corner.

And whatever your Christmas plans look like, we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment of the UK's Christmas TV special offering.

Breaking down the TV schedule in the lead up to New Year's Day, here are all the best bits to look out for - guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit. For those celebrating Christmas abroad, we've also detailed how you can stream the likes of BBC, ITV, and other free-to-air channels when outside of the UK with the help of a handy VPN.

Saturday, December 18

James Martin's Saturday Morning at Christmas on ITV1 at 9.30am GMT

Saturday Kitchen Live: Countdown to Christmas on BBC One at 10am GMT

Nigella's Christmas Table on BBC Two at 12pm GMT

Rolling In It: Christmas Special on ITV1 at 6pm GMT

Christmas at Chatsworth House on Channel 4 at 7pm GMT

Sunday, December 19

Countryfile at Christmas on BBC One at 4.45pm GMT

Antiques Roadshow at Christmas on BBC One at 5.45pm GMT

The Royal Variety Performance 2021 on ITV1 at 7.20pm GMT

Escape to the Chateau at Christmas on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT

The Girl Before on BBC One at 9pm GMT

Monday, December 20

Mary Berry's Festive Feasts on BBC One at 7.05pm GMT

Wednesday, December 22

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special on BBC One at 8pm GMT

Joe Lycett: Mummy's Big Christmas Do! on Channel 4 at 10pm GMT

Thursday, December 23

The Weakest Link Christmas Special on BBC One at 6.30pm GMT

Ghosts on BBC One at 8.30pm GMT

Not Going Out on BBC One at 10pm GMT

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special on ITV1 at 5.30pm GMT

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on BBC One at 6pm GMT

The Greatest Snowman on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT

Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas on BBC One at 8.30pm GMT

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas on ITV1 at 9pm GMT

All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 at 9pm GMT

Spitting Image Christmas Special on ITV1 at 10pm GMT

The Mezzotint on BBC Two at 10.30pm GMT

Midnight Mass from St Chad's Cathedral on BBC One at 11.45pm GMT

Christmas Carols on ITV on ITV1 at 11.45pm GMT

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Christmas Day Service from Coventry Cathedral on BBC One at 10am GMT

Top of the Pops Christmas Special on BBC One at 12pm GMT

Superworm on BBC One at 2.30pm GMT

The Queen's Christmas Broadcast on BBC One at 3pm GMT

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on BBC One at 5.10pm GMT

Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT

Coronation Street on ITV1 at 8pm GMT

Call the Midwife on BBC One at 8pm GMT

The Larkins on ITV1 on 9pm GMT

Eastenders on BBC One at 9.35pm

Mrs Brown's Boys on BBC One at 10.20pm GMT

First Dates Christmas Special on Channel 4 at 11.15pm GMT

Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Around the World in 80 Days in BBC One at 5.50pm GMT

Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT

Coronation Street on ITV1 at 7.30pm GMT

Death in Paradise Christmas Special on BBC One at 7.30pm GMT

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV1 at 8pm GMT

A Very British Scandal, Episode 1 on BBC One at 9pm GMT

Eastenders on BBC One at 10pm

Monday, December 27

Countryfile on BBC One at 4.30pm GMT

The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas on BBC Two at 7pm GMT

Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT

Eastenders on BBC One at 7.30pm GMT

The Voice Kids on ITV1 at 7.30pm GMT

Coronation Street on ITV1 at 9pm GMT

A Very British Scandal, Episode 2 on BBC One at 9pm GMT

Jon & Lucy's Christmas Sleepover on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special at 10pm GMT

Tuesday, December 28

Worzel Gummidge 'Twitchers' on BBC One at 7.15pm GMT

Emmerdale on ITV1 at 7pm GMT

Eastenders on BBC One at 8.10pm GMT

Coronation Street on ITV1 at 9pm GMT

A Very British Scandal, Episode 3 on BBC One at 9pm GMT

Wednesday, December 29

Worzel Gummidge 'Calliope Jane' on BBC One at 7.15pm GMT

Thursday, December 30

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special on BBC One at 9pm GMT

Friday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

Mrs Brown's Boys on BBC One at TBC

Saturday, January 1 (New Year's Day)

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks on BBC One at TBC

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sky Max at TBC

How to watch UK Christmas TV specials online if you're abroad

If you're jingling all the way outside of the country this Christmas, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access certain on-demand platforms like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub due to geo-restrictions.

Don't chance missing a jampacked schedule of festive viewing, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network). It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch UK Christmas TV specials from anywhere

