Future iPhones could fold in half

Samsung isn’t alone in its folding phone ambitions, in fact its biggest rival may have similar plans as a patent for a folding iPhone has just been published.

The patent, spotted by Apple Insider, is for “flexible display devices” and details a handset with a hinge in the middle of the screen, allowing it to fold in half, a bit like a high-tech version of the flip phones of the past.

There are multiple versions of the design, including one which leaves the screen hidden and protected when closed, and another which leaves the screen visible but cut down to half the size. There’s even a version that could clip onto a user’s clothes when folded up.

Sooner or later

We suspect this is a long way from being any kind of real product, but it’s further evidence that folding phones could arrive one day, and that when they do competition could be fierce, given that some of the biggest names in the industry are working on them.

And while we probably won’t see a folding iPhone for a good few years, rumors suggest that the iPhone 8 could have a curved screen, which is a step in the right direction, while Samsung could be launching a folding handset as soon as next year.