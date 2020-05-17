Driving Relief live stream: how to watch today's charity golf game with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler

It's been a grim couple of months for golfers and golf fans, with 2020 The Masters postponed to November and this year's Open Championship cancelled entirely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Things are looking up now, though, as four of golf's best return to the tee box today for a charity skins match. Here's how to watch Driving Relief online and live stream the golf action today, where it's Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy vs Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Driving Relief cheat sheet The TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match takes place on Sunday, May 17 and is scheduled to air between 2pm and 6pm ET in the US on NBC - so that's 11am to 3pm PT . The great news is that there are plenty of ways to watch - which even include free options in most places.

Today's course is the Donald Ross-designed Seminole Country Club in Juno Beach, Florida - a superb venue by all accounts. The Driving Relief skins match sees world no.1 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland paired with American Dustin Johnson, who's currently no.5 in the PGA Tour rankings.

They'll be competing against an Oklahoma State all-star team of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Woolf. Rickie is a familiar face on the Tour, with nine victories to his name and an agonizing habit of falling just short at the majors, where he's placed second in the Masters, US Open and British Open - and third in the PGA Championship.

You'll likely be able to spot him from afar due to his penchant for donning Sooner orange on Sunday in tribute to his alma mater, though golf fans may be less familiar with Matthew Woolf.

They might not be for long. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the game and turned pro in 2019 after winning the 2018 NCAA Division I Championship at Oklahoma State. He already has one PGA Tour victory to his name and you won't easily forget him once you've seen him tee-off, due to his rather...unconventional swing.

The format this Sunday is a best-ball skins game, and Driving Relief boasts a hefty $3m purse - all of which will go directly to the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation to aid their fight against the coronavirus. An additional $1m birdie and eagle pool will raise funds for Off the Plate, a charity initiative that helps frontline healthcare workers and shift employees affected by the pandemic - and you can make a donation too, if you wish, via the PGA Tour website.

Now that you know what this skins game is all about, here's how to live stream Driving Relief and watch today's golf from anywhere in the world - including for free!

How to watch a Driving Relief live stream for FREE

As it's a charity event, Driving Relief is being widely aired across the US and in a number of other countries around the world - so watching the golf today for free is absolutely possible.

That's because PGA Tour Live is currently offering FREE streaming until golf resumes as normal, which covers Driving Relief. You only need to input an email address and a couple of other basic personal details to sign-up.

It's a US-based service, though most international fans will be redirected to a global equivalent - and anyone from the United States who wants to access a PGA Tour Live stream from abroad can make use of a VPN to do just that. Here's how.

How to watch TaylorMade Driving Relief from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country Driving Relief live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same high-quality Driving Relief live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up and are really easy to use.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check out ExpressVPN today.

How to live stream Driving Relief for FREE and watch online in the US

In the US, NBC is the TV home of today's Driving Relief skins game and coverage is scheduled to run from 2pm to 6pm ET - or 11am to 3pm PT. It's also airing on two of NBC's off-shoot channels as well - the Golf Channel and NBC Sports Network. All three offer an online streaming option that's free to sign-up for if you've got cable, but if that doesn't suit you then PGA Tour Live is currently offering FREE streaming until golf resumes as normal, which covers Driving Relief. You only need to input an email address and a couple of other basic personal details to sign-up. Alternatively, you can always take advantage of the FREE 1-week trial currently being offered on Hulu + Live TV packages, which include access to NBC both live and on demand. If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.



How to watch the Driving Relief skins match in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most golf coverage on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes today's Driving Relief charity skins game. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf and all 18 holes are scheduled to be shown. This means that Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream Driving Relief, while anyone else can take advantage of a great value Now TV Sky Sports pass, which costs £9.99 for 24-hours of access or just £5.99 for a day's worth of mobile-only streaming. UK golf fans also have the option of international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which says it will be airing the event for free on its website. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for Driving Relief can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

Driving Relief live stream: how to watch the golf online in Canada

Golf fans in Canada have ample options for coverage of Driving Relief, which will be aired on TV by CTV and TSN from 2pm to 6pm ET / 9am - 1pm PT. Both providers have online viewing options available for cable subscribers, while you can also subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. According to a TaylorMade press release issued in Canada, online streaming is also available via PGA TOUR Live, GOLFPASS, GolfChannel.com and GOLFTV. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch Driving Relief: live stream today's skins match in Australia