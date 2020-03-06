Trending

Death Stranding videos show how good the PC port will look with ultrawide monitors

Glorious ultrawide will grace the cut-scenes as well as in-game visuals

Death Stranding
(Image credit: 505 Games)

Death Stranding is making some serious efforts to put a shine on the PC port, and one part of that is support for ultrawide monitors. If you were wondering what kind of difference that might make, a couple of new video clips have recently been released showing exactly that.

As shared by Kojima Productions on Twitter, the footage shows what the game looks like normally (with a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio), before extending the viewpoint to ultrawide in order to show the missing details, and wider view on the world that you’ll get with the added peripheral vision of a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The results look pretty smart, and note that the player will benefit from not just in-game ultrawide support, but also in the cut-scenes.

Snap happy

Hideo Kojima himself also recently took the time to show off the photo mode which will be coming to the PC port of Death Stranding, which, as the name suggests, allows you to take in-game snaps of any particularly beautiful or memorable scenes (with the ability to get creative and frame and edit these photos in a number of different ways).

Based on the buzz on Twitter, photo mode is certainly something PS4 gamers are keen to have added to their version of Death Stranding.

The PC spin of Death Stranding is set to release on June 2, so we only have a few months to wait now. It’ll be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will come with some bonus Half-Life content chucked in, interestingly.

