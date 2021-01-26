Capcom is selling a stupidly expensive coat (again) to promote Resident Evil Village

Capcom is once again asking for your financial support as the Japanese publisher is selling a stupidly expensive replica of Chris Redfield’s coat from Resident Evil Village on its website.

The charcoal-colored coat is, by all accounts, a fairly standard wool coat. It comes in medium, large, extra large and a bizarre 'Original Model' size that’s supposed to fit Chris Redfield’s in-game proportions.

The kicker, though, is that Chris’ coat costs an eye-watering 159,731 yen, which is just over $1,500 (around £1,100 / AU$2,000), and it doesn't even button up if you want to protect yourself from the elements. It’s also so nondescript that you’ll inevitably have to tell people who’s coat it actually is, only to be laughed at once you reveal the price.

The coat in question. (Image credit: Capcom)

This isn’t the first time Capcom has released replica fashion items to help promote its latest video game. The company sold Leon Kennedy’s Resident Evil 4 bomber jacket back in 2016 for almost $1,200 (around £900 / AU$1,500), and Leon’s leather jacket from Resident Evil 6 for $1,000 (around £700 / AU£1,300).

More recently, Capcom sold replicas of Dante, V and Nero’s coats from Devil May Cry 5, which cost 600,000 yen (around $5,500 / £4,200 / AU$7,000), 750,000 yen (around $7,200 / £5,300 / AU$9,400) and 900,000 yen (around $8,700 / £6,300 / AU$11,200) respectively.

In comparison, then, Chris Redfield’s coat is a bargain, and as the product page notes, it will be delivered in a special box. The coat is also available as part of other collector bundles on Capcom’s website, which include the game, an art book, additional in-game content, a statue of Chris wearing ‘the coat’, and the coat itself.

Tall order

Resident Evil Village recently received an exclusive PS5 demo, which acts as a visual showcase for the upcoming survival horror title. The game is also set to come to PS4 and Xbox One after months of speculation, which means everyone can witness the ‘tall lady’ that’s taken the internet by storm.

Resident Evil Village (or Resident Evil 8) is set to release on May 7 for the aforementioned platforms as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

