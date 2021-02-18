Blizzard accidentally released the Blizzcon 2021 press kit - everything we know so far

Blizzard has accidentally released its press kits for BlizzCon 2021, or BlizzCon Online, ahead of the digital event. The leaked content is specific to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and World of Warcraft: Classic games, so if you want to avoid spoilers until the official announcement then avoid the below information dump.



No confirmed information has been leaked regarding Blizzard's other titles, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that content for Diablo, Overwatch, and more to look forward to during the live streamed event.

BlizzCon 2021: date, schedule, virtual tickets and everything we expect

Diablo 4: everything we know so far

Overwatch 2: everything we know about the next Overwatch game

Blizzard accidentaly released their #BlizzConline press kits before BlizzConline. We're gathering all the information in this post, #spoilers ahead.#Warcraft #Shadowlands #ClassicWoWhttps://t.co/flUohvZ5CI pic.twitter.com/Vngx4bUXkRFebruary 18, 2021

Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

(Image credit: WoWhead)

Our first major content patch for the Shadowlands expansion has been confirmed. 'Chains of Domination' will provide a plethora of new features, from additional raid and dungeon content to new cosmetic armor sets. You may also be glad to know that this content upgrade will finally allow you to fly your mounts through the skies of the shadowlands along with some artwork that all but confirms Anduin's reappearance in the series.



The full leaked content regarding Shadowlands: Chains of Domination is as follows:



"The traitorous Sire Denathrius has been defeated . . . but the power of the Maw still grows. In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, seeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans.



Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service – a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands."

Discover the Mysteries of Korthia - The Jailer is searching for the key to fulfill his twisted designs—and he has pulled a fragment of a long-lost domain into the Maw itself to find it. Seek answers in ancient Korthia, the City of Secrets, and engage in new quests and outdoor activities.

- The Jailer is searching for the key to fulfill his twisted designs—and he has pulled a fragment of a long-lost domain into the Maw itself to find it. Seek answers in ancient Korthia, the City of Secrets, and engage in new quests and outdoor activities. The Covenants Strike Back - With the strength of the kyrian, night fae, necrolords, and venthyr restored, embark on a campaign to unite the four covenants—and together, launch an assault against the Jailer in his home territory.

- With the strength of the kyrian, night fae, necrolords, and venthyr restored, embark on a campaign to unite the four covenants—and together, launch an assault against the Jailer in his home territory. Raid the Sanctum of Domination - Brave treacherous, unexplored reaches of Torghast in a new 10-boss raid: the Sanctum of Domination. Encounter the true Eye of the Jailer, turn the tide against the Tarragrue, and come face-to-face with the Banshee Queen herself in a fateful confrontation.

- Brave treacherous, unexplored reaches of Torghast in a new 10-boss raid: the Sanctum of Domination. Encounter the true Eye of the Jailer, turn the tide against the Tarragrue, and come face-to-face with the Banshee Queen herself in a fateful confrontation. New Mega-dungeon - Tazavesh, the Veiled Market—Gather your party and discover exotic wares and strange creatures in an eight-boss Mythic mega-dungeon set in a bazaar of the mysterious Brokers, and culminating in a high-stakes heist to steal powerful artifacts from Azeroth.

- Tazavesh, the Veiled Market—Gather your party and discover exotic wares and strange creatures in an eight-boss Mythic mega-dungeon set in a bazaar of the mysterious Brokers, and culminating in a high-stakes heist to steal powerful artifacts from Azeroth. And More - Gear up for Shadowlands Raid, Dungeon, and PvP Season 2, with a seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon affix themed around the Jailer’s power; don new Covenant cosmetic armor sets that any class can wear; expand the powers of your Soulbinds and Conduits; add new mounts and pets to your menagerie; Unlock flying in the Covenants’ four domains; and much more.

Image 1 of 6 Anduin looking as amused as ever. (Image credit: WoWhead) Image 2 of 6 Flying! Time to crack out those luxury flying mounts (Image credit: WoWhead) Image 3 of 6 Your covenant is giving you some fresh threads (Image credit: WoWhead) Image 4 of 6 Tazavesh, the Veiled Market mega-dungeon - don't get lost! (Image credit: WoWhead) Image 5 of 6 Sanctum of Domination looks to be an interesting new Raid (Image credit: WoWhead) Image 6 of 6 Explore Korthia, the ancient city of secrets (Image credit: WoWhead)

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic

Speculation for the release of World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has been present on the internet for some time, but this leaked press kit finally confirms that it'll be coming to PC once again. You can read the full released information below regarding the nostalgic 'new' addition to the WoW: Classic family.



"Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic! Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion.



In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure – or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time."

Rediscover the Broken World of Outland – Flee the fel reavers who roam Hellfire Peninsula, dive deep beneath the swamps of Zangarmarsh to confront what lurks below, and clash with the demonic agents of the Burning Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple.

– Flee the fel reavers who roam Hellfire Peninsula, dive deep beneath the swamps of Zangarmarsh to confront what lurks below, and clash with the demonic agents of the Burning Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple. Join the Fight as a Blood Elf or Draenei – The ranks of the Horde and the Alliance grow! Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.

– The ranks of the Horde and the Alliance grow! Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home. The Saga Unfolds Over Time – Content from the original game will roll out in phases, at a cadence paced for the WoW Classic community. Prepare for the opening of the Black Temple, gear up to confront the gods of Zul’Aman, and gather your allies to face the fury of the Sunwell.

– Content from the original game will roll out in phases, at a cadence paced for the WoW Classic community. Prepare for the opening of the Black Temple, gear up to confront the gods of Zul’Aman, and gather your allies to face the fury of the Sunwell. Burning Crusade Features Reborn – Prove your prowess in the Arena PvP system, enhance your gear with the Jewelcrafting profession, take to the skies over Outland on flying mounts, choose whether to seek the aid of the Aldor or the Scryers of Shattrath, and much more.

– Prove your prowess in the Arena PvP system, enhance your gear with the Jewelcrafting profession, take to the skies over Outland on flying mounts, choose whether to seek the aid of the Aldor or the Scryers of Shattrath, and much more. Choose Your Era – Prior to Burning Crusade Classic’s release, WoW Classic players can decide whether to advance each of their characters to the Burning Crusade era with the rest of their realm, or to continue playing the original WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers.

– Prior to Burning Crusade Classic’s release, WoW Classic players can decide whether to advance each of their characters to the Burning Crusade era with the rest of their realm, or to continue playing the original WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers. Included With Existing World of Warcraft Subscriptions – As with WoW Classic, anyone who subscribes to World of Warcraft can also play Burning Crusade Classic at no additional cost, giving players the freedom to enjoy multiple eras of Azeroth at their own pace.

Running from February 19 to February 20, BlizzCon 2021 will be an entirely online event with a main channel for highlights and replays and a further five dedicated to World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch and 'Strategy', which appears to involve StarCraft and a retrospective behind-the-scenes.

The full schedule for BlizzCon 2021 can be found on the official site. Those looking to tune in will be able to start watching the Opening Ceremony across all the channels on February 19 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM GMT.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade release date, beta, and everything we know

Via Wowhead