Amazon Appstore will go cross-platform

Amazon's yet to launch third-party app store, known as the Amazon Appstore, will not be limited to the Android OS, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Speaking to Mobile-Device.biz, Aaron Rubenson, leader of the Appstore project, said that the market will eventually cater to users on numerous operating systems.

He said, "Our goal is to provide a vast selection to customers from multiple operating systems. Although the store will feature Android apps at launch, we will evaluate opportunities to expand our selection on an ongoing basis."

Recommendation engine

The Amazon Appstore is also aiming to make finding good apps a darn sight easier than on handset storefronts.

It will use Amazon's recommendations engine to send users off on a path of app discovery, using familiar Amazon features like "People Who Bought This Also Bought".

But whether or not it can ever make it to all-encompassing one-stop app shop will depend on its ability to add apps from more closed-off operating systems, like iOS.

No one is really sure when the Amazon Appstore will officially launch, although rumours suggest the US will get it later this month. Hopefully the UK will soon follow suit.

From Mobile-Device.biz via SlashGear