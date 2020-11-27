eBay Black Friday 2020 deals in Australia: the best offers available now

Black Friday is finally here, and eBay has plenty of offers available to everyone, including 15% off selected tech, and 5% off at the official eBay store of The Good Guys.

Our top deals from The Good Guys on eBay are the Google Nest Hub and a steep discount on the fantastic LG CX OLED – you’ll need the code PTGG5.

eBay Plus exclusive deals

There will also be exclusive discounts for Plus subscribers. As eBay often does, its members will get access to timed drops of hot products with deep discounts, and we’ve got a sneak peek of those below.

If you’re not a Plus member, no worries. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and if you don’t want to stick around after Black Friday has finished, you’re free to cancel.

But let’s cut to the chase, these are the member-only discounts on hot products that will be released in batches throughout the Black Friday sale period:

Here's the confirmed list of Plus-exclusive Black Friday deals: Day Product Quantity eBay RRP eBay Plus deal Time Daily Apple AirPods (2019) 1,000 AU$249 AU$99 Hourly Daily Apple AirPods Pro 800 AU$375 AU$249 Hourly Fri, Nov 27 Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle 1,000 AU$469.95 AU$349 12pm & 5pm Fri, Nov 27 Bose QuietComfort 35 II 660 AU$359 AU$249 12pm & 5pm Fri, Nov 27 Sony WH-1000XM4 500 AU$428 AU$299 8am Fri, Nov 27 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 300 AU$649 AU$399 2pm Fri, Nov 27 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) 500 AU$99.95 AU$49 – Fri, Nov 27 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox) 150 AU$99.95 AU$49 – Fri, Nov 27 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) 500 AU$109.95 AU$49 – Fri, Nov 27 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox) 150 AU$109.95 AU$49 – Fri, Nov 27 FIFA 21 (PS4) 300 AU$99.95 AU$25 – Fri, Nov 27 FIFA 21 (Xbox) 200 AU$99.95 AU$25 – Fri, Nov 27 Thrustmaster T-LCM pedal 150 AU$449.95 AU$299 – Sat, Nov 28 Samsung Galaxy A51 300 AU$599 AU$399 10am Sat, Nov 28 Apple Watch 3 1,000 AU$349 AU$249 12pm & 5pm Sat, Nov 28 Garmin Dash Cam 56 300 AU$279 AU$189 10am Sun, Nov 29 Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor 1,000 AU$799 AU$449 12pm & 5pm Sun, Nov 29 Roborock S6 Pure 600 AU$799 AU$499 12pm & 5pm Sun, Nov 29 Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo 150 AU$269.95 AU$179 – Mon, Nov 30 Nintendo Switch (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle 500 AU$469.95 AU$349 12pm & 5pm Mon, Nov 30 Fitbit Versa 2 500 AU$299 AU$209 12pm & 5pm Mon, Nov 30 Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) 1,000 AU$109.95 AU$59 – Mon, Nov 30 Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) 200 AU$109.95 AU$59 – Mon, Nov 30 Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel (Xbox + PC) 150 AU$499.95 AU$349 – Mon, Nov 30 Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (PS4 + PC) 150 AU$499.95 AU$349 –

That's not all of course, and there are heaps of other deals across the whole site, which we're rounding up the best-of below. Read on for our top picks.

PLUS-EXCLUSIVE LIMITED TIME DEALS

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Apple AirPods Pro | AU$249 (RRP AU$375; save AU$126) UPDATE: The 1pm drop is already out of stock, so check back at 3pm AEDT to snap up the next lot. These ever-popular true wireless 'buds are back on eBay for less, but this offer is only for eBay Plus members. 600 units of Apple's superb AirPods Pro 'buds are available for just AU$149 a set, so get in quick or you may miss out. If you do, you'll need to wait until 1pm or 3pm AEDT for the next lot. Total units: 600

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$99 (RRP AU$249; save AU$150) UPDATE: The 12pm drop is already out of stock, so check back at 2pm AEDT to snap up the next lot. It wouldn’t be an eBay sale without AU$99 AirPods. This Black Friday, eBay is back with this ace deal on the ever-popular true wireless 'buds. 500 units are dropping in batches throughout the day, so you’ll need to be quick to snap them up. Total units: 500

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo subscription | AU$349 (RRP AU$469.95; save AU$120.95) UPDATE: The 12pm drop is already out of stock, so check back at 5pm AEDT to snap up the final Neon lot. This deal is our number one pick from eBay’s Black Friday sale. It’ll set you up with the ever-popular Nintendo Switch, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo subscription for the discounted price of AU$349. 1,000 units of the hybrid console in neon will be available on Black Friday, and a further 500 units in grey will be released on Cyber Monday – sure to be the perfect Christmas gift, or just a treat for yourself – enter code PWAT95. Total units: 1,000

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$249 (RRP AU$359; save AU$110) One of the most popular headphones on the market, the Bose QC35 II has seen its price reduced to only AU$249. These favoured headphones have top-notch noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable. Bose has also added Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support for added functionality. eBay has a total of 660 units to sell at this amazing price and will be dropping multiple batches throughout the day, so keep your eyes out! You’ll need the code PTWQO66. Total units: 660

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 or Xbox | AU$49 (RRP AU$89.95; save AU$40.95) The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise only came out recently, but you can already pick it up with a big discount. Valhalla will transport you to the world of the Vikings as you invade England. It’s the largest open world we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed, giving you plenty to explore. Save a tidy sum when you buy from The Gamesmen’s eBay store. Available for either PS4 or Xbox – use code PTWMG66. PS4 units available: 500

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 or Xbox | AU$49 (RRP AU$109.95; save AU$60.95) Black Ops Cold War is the latest instalment in the ever-expanding Call of Duty franchise, and it’s now available for just AU$49 on eBay. This time around, you’ll be hunting down a Soviet spy in the tense political atmosphere of the '80s. Oh, and there’s a new zombies mode too. Pick it up for better than half price for either PS4 or Xbox – use the code PTWBN75. PS4 units available: 500

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox | AU$25 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$75.95) [ALL GONE!] The newest instalment of the popular FIFA series can now be snatched up for AU$24 from eBay. Shooting has significantly improved this year, and player movement feels more free. Plus members can pick this up for the incredibly low price of AU$25, available for both PS4 and Xbox – use code PBDTC64 . PS4 units available: 300

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$299 (RRP AU$499; save AU$200) [ALL GONE!] This is the lowest price that’s been available on Sony’s flagship headphones. While these cans look very similar to their predecessors, they have improved noise-cancellation and added features such as conversational awareness. Sound quality is excellent, and delivered in a comfortable, lightweight form factor. This deal’s a steal, and eBay Plus members can save AU$200 on these new headphones. Total units available: 500

Gaming

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | AU$148 (RRP AU$185; save AU$37) This is an interesting pairing – right now you can pick up this excellent solid-state drive, and you’ll receive a free digital game code for the just-released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a pretty great deal in our books. The SSD is fast, reliable and discounted too. You’ll have 1TB worth of storage to chew through, super speedy file transfer times and lasting endurance. Available to eBay Plus members with the code PLUSBF20.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | AU$64 RRP AU$99; save AU$35) This gaming mouse from Logitech has proven to be extremely popular, with 1,842 units already sold. If you’re in the market for a solid gaming mouse to up your game, don’t go past the Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse from Logitech – discounted by 20% when using the code PLUSBF20 at checkout.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 | AU$65.95 (RRP AU$84.95; save AU$19) Exclusive to PS4, Ghost of Tsushima is a stunning samurai epic that sees you defending Japan from a Mongol invasion. The open world is beautiful to explore, and the combat is engaging – with a samurai sword no less. While this isn’t a big discount, it’s currently the best price you’ll find among the major retailers. Anyone can pick it up using the code PTETE15 from The Gamesmen’s eBay store.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro controller | AU$78.20 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$21.75) Nintendo’s detachable Joy-Con controllers are great, but if you like to play for more than an hour or two at a time, they can get a little uncomfortable to use. That is where the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller steps in, and it’s much more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. In our review, we found it had an incredible battery life of around 40 hours. Need we say more? It was a few dollars cheaper last week at The Gamesmen’s eBay store, but it’s now AU$78.20. Still a decent discount, just enter the code PTETE15.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$264 (RRP AU$329.95; save AU$65.95) The always-popular Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for less to eBay Plus members. It’s a fun, handheld-only console for those who want something more portable than the original Switch can offer. Best of all, it’s discounted in all colours including turquoise, yellow, grey and coral. Available from The Gamesmen’s eBay store when you use the code PTETE15.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 and Xbox One | AU$80.75 (RRP AU$89.95; save AU$9.20) The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has only recently been released, but you can already pick it up with a sweet discount. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will transport you to the world of the Vikings as you invade England. The open world is the largest we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed, giving you plenty to explore. It was cheaper last week, but if you missed out, you can still save with the code PTETE15 when you buy from The Gamesmen’s eBay store. Available for either PS4 or Xbox One.View Deal

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure | AU$111.30 (RRP AU$124.95; save AU$13.65) [SOLD OUT] This is a small saving on a peripheral for the Nintendo Switch. Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise-focused game that aims to inject some light-hearted fun into being active. You can choose to target specific muscle groups, and there’s plenty of mini-games to keep you engaged. Available at The Gamesmen’s eBay store, Plus members can enter the code PTETE15 to save. View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Nintendo Switch + case bundle | AU$449 (RRP AU$529; save AU$80) This isn’t the best price we’ve seen on the popular Nintendo Switch, but this bundle comes with the PDP Premium Play On Folio case, which will hold your cartridges and double as an on-the-go stand. This deal is exclusive to eBay Plus members, just enter the code PBSBS70 at checkout.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | AU$129 (RRP AU$149.95; save AU$20.95) This reality-bending take on Mario Kart is brilliant for the young ones (and the adults who are young at heart). Plus members can now pick it up from The Gamesmen's official eBay store at AU$20 off, all you need is the code PBSP70.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$59 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$20.95) This compilation of three classic Mario titles hasn’t been available quite this cheap before. For AU$59, you’ll be getting Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy for Nintendo Switch. You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the checkout code PBSMR71 to take advantage of this offer.View Deal

Laptops

Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$1,888.80 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$1,110.20) An impressively sleek and slim laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th Generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, Dell’s G7 17 gaming laptop also packs in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 design graphics card for immersive 1080p gaming. Currently discounted by a total of 31% through Dell’s eBay store when using the code PPIBS20 at checkout – that’s a massive saving of AU$1,110.20!View Deal

Monitors & accessories

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] AOC 27-inch gaming monitor | AU$299.20 (RRP AU$339; save AU$39.80) It’s not too often we find a 27-inch gaming monitor priced below AU$300 with specs like this. This AOC 27G2 has an IPS panel, with a refresh rate of 144Hz at 1080p resolution. AMD FreeSync will smooth out screen tearing, and it’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync. Unfortunately the retailer has overstated its RRP, but Plus members will still get a discount with the code PLUSBF20.

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor (27GL850-B) | AU$719.20 (RRP AU$999; save AU$279.80) The LG 27-inch UltraGear monitor (27GL850-B) ticks all the right boxes for casual and professional gamers with inclusions such as an IPS panel, a high 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support. If you are looking for a new gaming monitor, this discounted LG UltraGear 27GL850-B is a good buy. Score 20% off when using the code PLUSBF20 at checkout.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] AOC Agon 49-inch curved gaming monitor (AG493UCX) | AU$1,516 (RRP AU$1,699; save AU$183) A premium performance, immersive gameplay, super ultra-wide 49-inch display at an amazing 5120 pixels wide, the AOC Agon 5k curved gaming monitor is a down-right masterpiece. With 120Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDR gaming performance, you'll be jumping for joy with this premium curved work-of-art. Discounted by 20% when using the code PLUSBF20 at checkout.View Deal

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$319.20 (RRP AU$399; save AU$79.80) If you can’t wait until the end of November to secure yourself a brand-new gaming monitor, Dell has discounted its 27-inch curved gaming masterpiece by 20% when using the code PPIBS20 at checkout.View Deal

Audio

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$249 (RRP AU$399; save AU$150) These headphones long held the number one spot as our favourite headphones of 2020 – that was until the newer Sony WH-1000XM4. Still, the updated headphones are much more expensive than this discounted pair. If you want top-notch noise cancellation and fantastic sound quality, these headphones are worth your time. This saving is available to Plus subscribers, just use the code PBSV472 to take the price down to just AU$249.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$291 (RRP AU$399; save AU$108) If you’re not a Plus subscriber, this is the set you’ll want to opt for. Even though the XM4 iteration of Sony’s flagship cans are available, their predecessors still offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the market, as well as a warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESS20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in black or silver.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free | AU$69.95 (RRP AU$149; save AU$79.05) The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ear Bluetooth headphones are fantastic! They sound great and the lightweight portability of the design makes them super easy to get around with. Admittedly, the six-hour battery life makes them an inconvenience for travellers or any other kind of use where you might not have regular access to USB power – but with an incredible discount of 78% through eBay, you can forgive the slight nuisance.View Deal

UE Megaboom 3 | AU$225.25 (RRP AU$299.95; save AU$74.70) The UE Megaboom 3 is an upgrade on an already great speaker, with small tweaks across the board making it the best waterproof speaker UE has made to date. The speaker features a rugged drop and waterproof design, all-day battery life, and can get incredibly loud! Discounted by 25%, you can grab the UE Megaboom 3 for only AU$225.25 with code PTETE15.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$420 (RRP AU$549; save AU$129) [SOLD OUT] If you’re looking for an alternative to the entry-level iPad, this Android tablet could fit the bill. It ships with the S Pen stylus (unlike the Apple Pen which costs extra) so you can take notes and get creative with drawing right out of the box. Its 10.4-inch LCD display is lovely and bright, making it a good, affordable tablet for movies and TV shows. You can now save a AU$129 on this tablet – available to Plus members with the code PLUSBF20 . View Deal

Smart home

Today's best smart home deal Google Nest Hub | AU$75.05 (RRP AU$129; save AU$53.95) If you’re looking for an excellent smart display, the Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, so it’s slightly smaller than Amazon’s closest equivalent, but it’s got a few perks over its rival as Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than Alexa. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal – just enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

TVs

Hisense 70-inch S5 4K smart TV | AU$1,095 (RRP AU$1,695; save AU$600) If your lounge room has the space for this huge 70-inch panel, there’s now a great price on this Hisense TV. It’s a 4K telly that’s compatible with the major streaming apps, and you’ll also be getting Dolby Atmos support, so movies will sound as good as they look. Discounted at The Good Guys’ eBay store.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED (OLED55CXPTA) | AU$2,660 (RRP AU$3,295; save AU$635) LG has truly outdone itself with the CX OLED. The picture quality is stellar, so if you’re a movie buff who loves to dim the lights and recreate the cinematic experience at home, it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed here. Gaming features are pretty darn solid too. To get a solid AU$600 discount on our new favourite OLED TV, head to The Good Guys’ eBay store and enter the code PTGG5 at checkout.View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 (RRP AU$2,899; save AU$690) This camera is possibly the top mirrorless recommendation we can make. With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and super-fast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game up a notch. Now you can pick up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 bundle | AU$103.20 (RRP AU$129; save AU$25.80) If you’re looking to get started with a fun and easy-to-use instant camera, this discounted bundle has everything you need. The Instax Mini 11 is our favourite for instant snaps, and this pack will set you up with the camera, 10 sheets of film and a carry case for AU$103. Plus members can pick one up in white, blush pink and sky blue from DigiDirect’s eBay store with the code PLUSBF20.View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) | AU$288 (RRP AU$549; save AU$261) The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has replaced this original version, but now you can have the slightly older model for half price. It has the looks of a classic timepiece, and it’s easy to use as the physical rotating bezel allows you to zip through apps, so you won’t have to navigate using a fiddly touchscreen. This is the larger 46mm option – snap it up from The Good Guys’ eBay store and you’ll save AU$261.View Deal

TicWatch Pro 2020 | AU$449 (RRP AU$629; save AU$180) The TicWatch Pro is one of our favourite Wear OS watches that can be paired with either an iPhone or Android. It features GPS, NFC for Google Pay, Bluetooth for listening to music and the top Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, along with a load of other benefits which we’re sure you’ll love, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | AU$418 (RRP AU$599; save AU$181) In the market for a new smartwatch that can help you achieve your fitness goals? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, currently discounted by a whopping AU$181! You’ll find working out a dream thanks to this nifty wearable’s 39 workout modes, heart rate monitor and more. Available in Pink Aluminium, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 at the discounted rate directly through Mobileciti’s eBay store with no discount code required.View Deal

Appliances

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny coffee machine | AU$64 (RRP AU$79; save AU$15) The Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny is a pint-sized coffee machine that’s incredibly easy to use. A single button turns it on, turns it off and makes the coffee using Lavazza capsules. It’s compact and practical, designed to easily tuck into a kitchen corner. eBay Plus members can use the code PLUSBF20 to save a small sum.View Deal

Top Black Friday deals from last year

PlayStation 4 500GB + Fortnite | AU$439 AU$199 on eBay This incredible offer was available exclusively to eBay Plus members, and saw the console drop to just AU$199 with Fortnite bundled in. Depending on stock levels, it’s likely we’ll see a similar deal this time around on the older console, now that the PS5 is soon to be released.

Xbox One X 1TB + Gears 5 | AU$649 AU$499 on eBay Microsoft has an official eBay store, and we’re confident the tech giant will be serving up great deals this Black Friday. Last year, you were able to get the Xbox One X console bundled with full-game downloads of Gears 5, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 2, 3 and 4 – all for under AU$500.

Apple AirPods (2019) | AU$249 AU$99 on eBay The always popular Apple AirPods saw a deep discount last year, down to just AU$99 for eBay Plus members. This kind of deal does sell out in a matter of minutes, and it’s very likely we’ll see a similar deal this Black Friday on the true wireless earbuds.

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$549 AU$321.30 on eBay These headphones had long held the spot as our favourite noise-cancelling headphones, that was until the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 came along. That means these now slightly older, but still excellent headphones are likely to see a big price drop this Black Friday. We’ve got our fingers crossed for below the AU$300 mark.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) | AU$2,569 AU$2,269 on eBay It’s not too often we get to see decent discounts on Apple’s premium products, but last Black Friday, we got lucky on eBay. This price was available on the premium model with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, and we’re hoping to see an even better price on Apple’s tablets this time around.

When is eBay Australia’s Black Friday sale?

Black Friday falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US, and this year, it is on November 27, 2020.

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so that means this year, Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 30.

However, eBay is known to kick off one of its regular 20% off tech sales in the lead up to Black Friday, so don't be surprised if you can grab a bargain earlier in November.

Once that early sale temptation ends, we’re expecting eBay to have products marked down for the Black Friday sale, offering a better discount on already competitive prices.

If you’re keen to shop on eBay, our advice would be to keep tabs on what’s on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best eBay Australia Black Friday deals

Among the millions of items listed on eBay Australia, it can be tricky to find the best discounts at any time year, let alone during the avalanche of Black Friday deals.

That’s why we’re here to help. We’ll be tracking the best of eBay’s Black Friday here throughout the sales, from laptops to audio gear and much more.

Another way to save big is by becoming an eBay Plus member. You can sign up for a fee of AU$49 a year, and that will get you access to a number of member-only deals, plus free delivery and returns on millions of eligible products.

eBay is offering a free 30-day trial of the service for those who aren’t a member, but we’d suggest waiting until at least November 1 before signing up. That way, you’ll be able to snag member-only deals for the entire month.

Our last piece of advice is to regularly check back on TechRadar for our selection of the best deals. Don’t rely on eBay for the lowest prices – while historically its sales are often the cheapest option, some third-party sellers tend to hike the prices before offering a discount.

We’ll also be hunting down bargains from a wide range of retailers, including JB Hi-Fi and Amazon, as well as specific products like laptops, cameras and gaming gear. You’ll find them all listed in our main Black Friday deals page and this should help you find the cheapest price on an item.

Deals to expect during eBay’s Black Friday sales

There’s so much you can buy (and sell) on eBay that it can be difficult to put your finger on a single trend. However, over the last couple of years we noticed that eBay is one of the best places to pick up a Dyson product – be it one of the company’s top-notch vacuum cleaners or that superb hair dryer.

You’ll typically be able to get better discounts on Dell, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft laptops on eBay than you would on the manufacturer’s own site, thanks to that 20% off sale that eBay often has.

Dell and Microsoft have their own official eBay stores, which we’ll be keeping a close eye on, though if you’re after a very specific configuration, you might be better off buying straight from the manufacturers, who will definitely be offering their own Black Friday discounts.

Cameras and smartphones are also heavily discounted on eBay during Black Friday. Though there’s a catch: some sellers on eBay bump up the RRP of a phone or camera body and then put it up for sale. The discount percentage is usually good enough to make the final price worth considering, even with delivery thrown in, but price jacking is one to watch out for.

Amazon Australia is not a good place to look if you’re after a discounted TV, but eBay certainly is. That’s because official sellers such as The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W and Appliances Online are all found on eBay, and eBay discount codes can sometimes reduce a discounted price even further.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals on eBay?

In the lead up to Black Friday, think about what you really want. Our advice would be to do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you’d like to pay for it, then you’re much more likely to find the best deal for that particular item rather than buying anything with a tempting discount.

Keeping this in mind should help you avoid impulse buys, which are all too easy to do during Black Friday. While it may not be that headline saving, it’s better to get something to suit your specific needs rather than a gadget that’s heavily discounted.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can get a bit overwhelming, with numerous retailers vying for your hard-earned cash at the same time. While this means there will be very competitive deals, it also means that some won’t be as good as they first appear.

So, visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best eBay Black Friday deals. We keep an eye on all of the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best tech to suit every budget.