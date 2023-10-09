Going foldable? This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the deal to beat this Prime Day

So you want a smartphone that feels like a flip phone from the 2000s? Me too.

I think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the perfect handset to fill that niche, and right now, there’s a massive 52% discount on the device. I’m seriously tempted to abandon my iPhone and snap it up for the discounted price of AU$799 for the 256GB storage option in all the colourways possible – the cheapest I’ve ever seen it.

Admittedly the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a superior handset with plenty of improvements on board, but there's no way I'm going to see it drop to a price like this any time soon. And there really isn't a whole lot that's wrong with the Flip 4.

You'll need to be a Prime member to nab this discount, though.

Prime exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) | AU$1,649 AU$799 at Amazon (save AU$850) It might be a last-generation handset, but this foldable is still formidable. And at this price, it's hard to beat, especially since you're getting the 256GB at a price that outdoes what we saw for the 128GB previously. This is the best price yet on this retro-yet-modern flip phone and I think you should get a wriggle on as I doubt it will last very long.

Flip phones are making a comeback in a big way, with Motorola also having released the latest iterations of its Razr handsets this year.

The clamshells are quite attractive, and it's good news that all four colour options are discounted to the same price for Prime members.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen when unfolded, although this isn't quite the same as the tablet-like experience you’d get from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the Z Flip 4's display does offer some big improvements on its Galaxy Z Flip 3 predecessor, offering 20% more durability and the ability to repel minor scratches. So while the concept of a folding touchscreen can be scary, Samsung has made efforts here to keep the display crack-free, even on the crease.

This phone is ideal for someone who wants something small and portable, but will still give you the full smartphone experience. That's right, the Flip 4 doesn’t skimp on performance. It carries the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a promise from Samsung for a minimum of 4-years worth of Android OS updates as well.

This deal won't be around for long, so if you're looking for a new handset, now's the perfect time to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.