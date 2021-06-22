Prime Day TV deals 2021: 4K, OLED and QLED TVs on sale

Shopping for a TV during Amazon Prime Day may not be at the top of everyone's list, but there are plenty of folks out there who'd rather spend their hard-earned money on a new flatscreen instead of another Alexa device. (That's a good thing.)

For you devoted TV shoppers out there, we've put together a guide to the best Prime Day TV deals – the ones we'd actually spend our money on rather than some run-of-the-mill, two-bit TV that you'll find everywhere else on the internet today.

Why trust us? Well, we're one of the web's go-to resources when it comes to selecting the best TV of 2021 and the best 4K TV, plus we've reviewed most (if not all) of the major flagship TVs for the last... oh, decade or so.

That said, we've been sifting through hundreds of TV deals for both the US and UK to bring you the all the best offers from the biggest brands, including Samsung, Hisense, Insignia, LG, and Sony.

What's left are not only the very best Prime Day TV deals from Amazon in the US and UK, but also all of the other online retailers jumping on the Prime Day bandwagon like Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Argos and Currys in the UK.

Welcome to the best Prime Day TV shopping guide around.

Editor's note: As with all Prime Day deals, Amazon's Prime Day TV deals are only for Amazon Prime members, but if you're not a member yet, you don't have to miss out – you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial today and start shopping the deals straight away (you can cancel at any time within the 30 days). Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tomorrow – Tuesday, June 22 – and we're expecting the best TV deals to sell out fast, so if you see the TV you want at a price you like, we recommend hitting that 'Buy' button fast.

The best 32-49 inch TV deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're still getting the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 39-inch HD 720p Fire TV: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For just $179.99, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 39-inch 4K TV from today's sale. The smart TV comes with the Fire OS which gives you access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

View Deal

Samsung The Sero TV (43-inch): $1,499 $1,197 at Amazon

Tired of seeing the same old TV designs? Samsung's The Sero is one of the wildest TVs we've ever seen. The screen actually rotates from portrait to landscape mode depending on what type of content you're watching, making it perfect if you're a social media lover. If you want your TV to make a statement, get The Sero.View Deal

The best of the rest: 32-49 inch TV deals

Insignia 40-inch N10 Series LED Full HD TV: $239.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you're looking for a small-screen budget set, Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale has the Insignia 40-inch HD TV on sale for just $169.99 - a great price if you're looking for an HD TV without all the bells and whistles.

View Deal

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - An incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities, Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Android Smart TV: $349 $264 at Amazon

Save $85 - The 43-inch TCL 4-Series is a great performing TV when you don't want to shell out for the higher-end models. It comes with Android TV built-in which will grant you access to all the main streaming apps and comes with Chromecast Built-in.View Deal

The best 50-59 inch TV deals

LG C1 OLED (55-inch): $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's in the top three TVs of the entire year, only beaten out by an 8K TV that's quadruple the price and LG's more expensive G1 OLED. That said, if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's $300 off its regular price.View Deal

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Prime members can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a great price for a mid-size set that includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

View Deal

The best of the rest: 50-59 inch TV deals

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal

Sony 50-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - One of our favorite Best Buy deals, you can get this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch H9 4K HDR TV: $999 $699 at Amazon

Save $300 - Hisense has come a long way in the last few years and now it competes with the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony for a spot on lists of the best TVs. The H9 is the brand's flagship screen, chock-full of features and 132 local dimming zones. View Deal

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $798 at Walmart

Save $200 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart's Deal for Days sale. The 4K TV delivers a cinema-like experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

View Deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - An OLED TV under $1,000 is unheard of, which makes this Vizio 55-inch set from Best Buy a fantastic offer. The premium 55-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

View Deal

Samsung QN85A QLED TV (55-inch): $1,599 $1,299 at Best Buy

If you're a Samsung TV owner already, you know why the South Korean brand makes some killer TVs: they're big, bright and beautiful, plus they have one of the best smart TV platforms on the market. This 55-incher is a step down from the 2021 flagship, but at this price it's a much better value than its older sibling.View Deal

The best 60-85 inch TV deals

Sony 65-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 $1,598 at Amazon

Save $900 - This gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and great sound quality with an ultrawide viewing angle making it a superb choice for a home cinema upgrade, especially at this discounted price.View Deal

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, then Amazon's early Prime Day deals has you covered with this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $449.99. That's a return to a record price low that we haven't seen since March. You're getting 4K HD resolution, the Fire OS and a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $699.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - If you want to splash all out for a 70-inch set, Amazon has the Insignia 4K Fire TV marked down to just $529.99. That's an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen TV that includes DTS sound studio, 4K HD resolution, and the Fire TV experience.

View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum (75-inch): $1,699 $1,479 at Amazon

This one might seem a bit pricey compared to the ultra-budget TVs you'll see today, but this is an amazing price for 75-inch TV, especially one that has as many features as the P-Series Quantum. With HDMI 2.1 support, it can play the Xbox Series X and PS5 at 4K/120Hz, plus it comes quantum dots and a full array panel. Movie buffs and gamers should swallow this deal up.View Deal

LG OLED GX 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $2,496.99 $2,096.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - An incredible deal, Amazon has this LG GX TV on sale for a record-low price of $2,096.99. This stunning 65-inch OLED panel comes with an a9 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ and features a bezel-less design for a flush wall mount.

View Deal

Sony X91J 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $3,499.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $500 - Score a massive $500 price cut on this massive Sony 85-inch 4K TV at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. That's an incredible price for this premium set that features an X1 4K HDR processor to delivers a cinema-like picture experience with brilliant colors and deep contrasts.

View Deal

The best of the rest: 60-85 inch TV deals

Hisense A6G 60-inch 4K TV: $489.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after something a little larger, this 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for $450 at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale. For $100 more you're getting a much bigger display - a size we very rarely find at this price point.

View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals this week, you can get this brilliant Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

View Deal

Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $669 at Best Buy

Save $30 - If you're looking for a bigger screen size, Best Buy also has this Hisense set in a 70-inch size on sale for just $669.99. That's the best price we've seen for the feature-packed smart TV that works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

View Deal

Best 32-49 inch TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch WK3C Alexa TV: £209 £175 at Amazon

Save £34 – This budget small TV from Toshiba offers surprisingly capable picture quality, despite its compact 32-inch screen. With built-in Alexa, you can use hands-free voice commands too!View Deal

Panasonic 43-inch HX700 4K TV: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 – This cheap Samsung TV packs in 4K HDR, HDR10+, and built-in Alexa. It had already seen a bit of a discount on Amazon, but that's been dropped further for a £100 price cut that's hard to pass up on a screen this size.View Deal

LG 43-inch UP Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £549 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The 2021 UP series from LG are fantastic mid-range LED TVs for those who want a balance between top-end features, a great picture, and a reasonable price. With a good 4K upscaling processor, a full host of smart-assistant compatibility features, and all your favorite streaming services built right in, this one's a good buy for any living room.

50-inch: £649.99 £599.99| 55-inch: £749.99 £649.99View Deal

LG OLED CX 48-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,275 £1,139 at Amazon

Save £136 - Prime members can snag this stunning LG OLED TV on sale for £1,139. That's a £136 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this premium 48-inch TV that comes with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and ThinQAI technology.

View Deal

Best 50-59 inch TV deals

JVC 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: £449.99 £369 at Amazon

Save £80 - If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, Amazon's Prime Day TV sale has the JVC 50-inch 4K TV on sale for £369. That's a fantastic price for smart set that includes the Fire OS, an Alexa voice remote and 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

View Deal

Hisense 50A6GTUK TV: £499 £429 from Amazon

Save £70 – this is a great deal for a budget, 55-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual X audio. The OS of Hisense TVs can be a little hit-or-miss (so you might want to rely on your streaming stick of choice rather than the inbuilt options) but at this price, it's hard to complain if some features aren't perfect.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HX700 4K TV: £649 £449 at Amazon

Save £200 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XH81 TV: £999 £599 at Amazon

Save £400 – This 55-inch tv from Sony is at a great price right now. Not only will you get 4K image with HDR but it comes with Chromecast and AirPlay built into the TV, so whether you prefer Android or iOS you should be able to connect and stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £899 £629 at Amazon

Save £270 – You can save a huge amount of cash in this Prime Day deal on the Panasonic HX800, one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs. You'll get multi-HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio, and even Freeview Play.View Deal

Best 60-85 inch TV deals

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £749 £549 at Amazon

Save £130 – If you want to max-out your screen size, this HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Prime Day deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

Hisense 65A6GTUK TV: £799 £639 at Amazon

Save £160 – if you're looking for a good deal on a 65-inch 4K TV with HDR, this could be it. At this price you might see some downgrades over more high-end versions (Hisense's Smart TV OS can be a bit hit-or-miss) but if you're on a budget this might be a great choice to upgrade your home cinema.View Deal

LG 65-inch Nano Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £809 £679.99 at Amazon

The Nano series from LG features what the brand calls its 'Nanocell' technology - a rather fancy way of saying these displays get bright, and with gorgeous colours too. Alongside a top-end picture, you're also getting a great 4K processor here, LG's webOS smart platform, as well as full compatibility with all your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.View Deal

Hisense 75A7100FTUK: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 – you'll be hard-pressed to find a 75-inch, 4K, HDR Smart TV at a better price than this. Hisense TVs can be a little hit-or-miss, especially when it comes to their OS, but if you're on a budget and are happy to accept the odd caveat to your viewing experience this looks like a great deal.View Deal

LG 65-inch UP Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £999 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - A huge price cut in today's Amazon Prime Day TV deals brings this excellent 65-inch LG UP-series display right into budget today with the first big discount we've seen on this 2021. With a powerful 4K processor, LG's webOS smart platform, and full smart assistant compatibility, these are some of the most premium 4K TVs you can buy without paying the big bucks for an OLED panel.

75-inch: £1049.99 £1,099.99View Deal

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P: £2,399 £1,799 at Amazon

Save £600 – if you've been on the lookout for an OLED TV, this 65-inch, 4K with HDR option from Sony is a great deal you'll want to take advantage of. The sound system is powerful too, making this a compelling option for serious home cinema fans.View Deal

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals begin?

It's going on right now! Amazon Prime Day started on June 21 and will run through June 22 this year, slightly earlier than previous sales events.

Amazon does like to keep its best offers for this period, though discounts do tend to ramp up over the week and weekend before the event itself - so grab them before they're gone!

Do you need to be a Prime member for Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

For the vast majority of Amazon Prime Day TV deals a Prime membership is required for the full discount. We did see a few non-Prime offers available last year, but if you're in it for the hottest sales you'll want to pick up a subscription to the service itself. That's not as costly as it initially sounds, as Amazon usually offers free trials of this service in the weeks leading up to the main event - just be sure to time your trial right.

It's also worth noting that other retailers have been attempting to hijack Amazon's glory for a few years now, running their own sales over the same period. That means you might not even need to be on Amazon to get one of the best Prime Day TV deals. Last year we saw Best Buy and Walmart running their own discounts in the US, and while UK retailers were slower to offer up their own sales, many shops like Currys do price match with Amazon.

What Prime Day TV deals can you expect in 2021?

We can use last year's Prime Day TV deals to show us what to expect in 2021, and looking at October's offerings, it's likely there will be offers for everyone this year.

Prices started particularly low over the last Prime Day, especially in the US. While these sub-$150 displays weren't offering 4K resolution, TCL and Toshiba sets were incredibly cheap last year. Fire enabled sets took the earliest discounts, with price cuts in the days running up to the sales event itself, so whether you're after a budget 1080p model as a secondary set or a super cheap upgrade to 4K we'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled in the week running up to this year's sales.

LG was a winner in the UK, with a number of more budget-oriented sets dropping down to the £250 - £350 price range from £399 RRPs. However, supermarket brands like Hisense were also offering some impressive specs for their price points, with Hisense QLEDs bringing some premium display technology down to a £300 - £400 budget.

In both the US and UK, though, we saw big discounts on Samsung and Sony products. These Prime Day TV deals were usually offering $100 - $150 / £100 - £150 off the price of mid-range 4K and QLED displays.

If you were browsing further up the budget, Sony and LG OLED TVs were also seeing some strong discounts. Though it's worth noting here that these prices would fall further over Black Friday at other retailers.

That means you can expect Amazon Prime Day deals to offer a good selection of discounts this year, though the best value is likely to be found in the mid-range and lower budget region. This is where you'll find Amazon's own Fire enabled systems, with Toshiba, JVC and TCL sets likely sitting at similarly low price tags in 2021 and Samsung, Sony and LG mid-range sets offering some strong discounts on new and old models as well.