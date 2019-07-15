Best smartwatch deals on Amazon Prime Day: Apple Watch, Garmin and more

You thought Black Friday was the only suitable time to buy a new smartwatch? Think again. This year's Amazon's Prime Day is proving a great time to buy a new device for your wrist, and we've collected all of the best deals we've found online so far.

To ensure you make the right decision on your next wearable, we've scoured the internet (that includes a lot of Amazon listings) to ensure you're getting a great price for your new smartwatch.

It's not just Amazon that wants you to upgrade your wristwear though. There are some deals below for those in the US from Walmart where the Apple Watch is an even lower price than you'd find from the big A.

Below you'll find deals on products for a wide variety of purposes. There's the Apple Watch, Garmin devices, other running watches and much more that we've found. We'll be periodically checking through to make sure none of the deals have sold out too, but dive in below to find your next piece of smart wristwear.

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: US

If you live in the US you'll find a selection of the best smartwatch deals we've found so far below.

Apple Watch 4 GPS 44mm $429 $399 on Amazon

Sure, it's not the biggest saving on this page but it's the best you'll see for the latest Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 4 packs an ECG monitor, louder speaker and faster processor than its predecessor. Be sure to note that this is for the larger 44mm model, which is best for big wrists.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Looking for a watch that will simply just track your running and cycling, along with heart rate without a strap? The Forerunner 235 is your friend, and is now hitting rock bottom prices thanks to the 245 hitting the market.

TicWatch E: $159.99 $89.59 at Amazon

It's not the most impressive discount on this list, but the TicWatch E's drop in price is worth knowing about if you're after an affordable smartwatch in the coming days.

TicWatch S2: $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon

The S2 is largely similar to the TicWatch E2, but it has a more durable design that's suitable for anyone who wants to take their smartwatch on adventures that may cause it to get knocked and damaged.

TicWatch Pro: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

One of the most unique Wear OS watches that money can buy has been discounted for Amazon Prime Day. We've seen it this low in the past, but today is undeniably the best opportunity to buy the TicWatch Pro for the last few months.

TicWatch C2: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The C here stands for classic, and it's one of the most beautifully crafted Wear OS watches from Mobvoi. Although it doesn't have the unique display technology of the TicWatch Pro, it's still likely to be a great choice for your wrist.

Fitbit Versa for $199 $169 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is an affordable fitness smartwatch with apps, local storage for music, and a four-day battery life. It can also link up to your smartphone for call, text and calendar notifications.View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: UK

Now it's the turn of the UK. Dig in below to look through some of the best wearable prices this Amazon Prime Day.

Garmin Forerunner 235: £172.95 £129.99 at Amazon

Designed to help runners perform at their best, the Forerunner 235 stands out thanks to its sharp looks, bright, crisp screen, and resting heart rate insights to help you plan your training. Amazon has knocked £42.96 off the regular price for Prime Day.

Garmin Fenix 5: £299.99 £284.99 at Amazon

When you say 'premium smartwatch' the Garmin Fenix 5 is what we think of, with so many features like maps and multi-sport support. It's at its lowest price ever right now, so make sure to check it out if you want a premium wearable.

Garmin Fenix 5S: £299.99 £279.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5S is a slightly improved version of the base Fenix 5, and that means it's great for a variety of sports and functions, however you want to use it. It's not seeing the biggest discount right now, but this is still the cheapest we've seen it on Amazon.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus £499.99 £389.99 at Amazon

We loved this multi-sports watch when we reviewed it. With three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for navigation, plus three satellite systems, it's the perfect choice for exploring off the beaten track. Our only reservation was its price, but there's a huge £110 off for Prime Day.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: £209.95 £159.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic running and triathlon watch, and one of Garmin's best wearables right now. It was on sale from its £299.99 RRP before Prime Day, so right now it's almost at half its original price, which is excellent for the fitness fanatics out there.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3: £159.99 £129.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 has features to rival more expensive smartwatches, in particular with its impressive sports tracking abilities. If you're on the market for a great wearable on Amazon Prime Day, its £30 reduction should entice you.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £198.50 £149.99 at Amazon

Take a look at that name, and try to guess how it's different to the Garmin Vivoactive 3? That's right, you can store music on it too, and play it over Bluetooth headphones, eliminating the need for your phone when on a long run. We've seen it cheaper before though.

Garmin Forerunner 35: £112.95 £79.99

Garmin is one of the best brands for smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the fact that one of its products is below £100 is great news for people who are looking for wearables to help with exercise.View Deal

TicWatch E: £140.99 £84.59 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap smartwatch for your Android phone? The TicWatch E is a great entry-level smartwatch, bringing notifications to your wrist and keeping track of your steps and workouts - now with over 30% off.

TicWatch S2: £159.99 £111.99 at Amazon

If you're in the hunt for a cheap smartwatch deal on Prime Day, the TicWatch S2 isn't as cheap as the original S but it's worth spending a little bit extra to get the newer product.

TicWatch Pro: £214.99 £150.49 at Amazon

A smart, premium looking smartwatch with GPS which certainly won't break the bank, the impressive TicWatch S has a big saving over Prime Day, providing you with an affordable entry route into wrist-worn tech.

TicWatch C2: £179.99 £125.99 at Amazon

This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the TicWatch C2 since it was launched last year. You'll likely enjoy the premium design as well as the two day battery life it offers.

