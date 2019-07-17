Amazon Prime Day is over, but Walmart’s still selling this 4K TV for $279.99

While Amazon Prime Day officially wraps up their 48-hour sale, Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale is in full swing with discounts on smart home devices, appliances, laptops, and most importantly, top brand TVs. You can find massive discounts on a wide selection of TVs that include brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Unlike Amazon's 48-hour sale, Walmart's extended their deals until Wednesday, so you have an extra day to grab a killer deal.

The best Walmart TV deal we've seen is the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $279.99. That's a $148 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size TV with premium features. The D-Series TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution so you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies in sharp contrast and accurate colors. The UHD TV also features full-array LED backlighting resulting in a high-quality life-like picture. The smart TV offers voice control and has Chromecast built-in so you can stream thousands of apps from your phone to your TV.



Like we mentioned above, this is a crazy-good price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. Walmart's summer sale ends tomorrow, so you should snag this rare deal while you can.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The D-Series TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution that results in stunning colors and sharp contrasts.

Walmart's best cheap TV deals:

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku Smart TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 49-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $319.99 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 55-inch 4k TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99. That's a $128 discount for the budget smart TV that has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream from smartphone to your TV.

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

A great price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, the LG 55-inch 4K is on sale for just $349.99. The 55-inch TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks.

Sony 49-inch Bravia X800E 4K Ultra HD TV $898 $439 at Walmart

You can save over 50% off on the Sony 49-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $799.99 $549.99 at Walmart

Save $250 on the LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.

Sony 70-inch X830F 4K Ultra HD HDR TV $1,998 $1,047 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $951 on the Sony 70-inch 4K UHD TV. The big screen TV offers a stunning 4K HDR picture and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV.



