Sandisk Sansa Clip review

A simple bargain of an MP3 player if you're not too bothered about the lack of storage

This Flash-based MP3 player is pitched as a rival for the iPod Shuffle or the Creative Zen Stone, but manages to have a style all its own.

Measuring 56 x 36 x 13mm, it incorporates a 25mm screen that is far more usable than on the Zen Stone. The controls are simple, but it's the addition of a Home button that really stands out, taking you back to the start menu.

It gets its name from the clip on the back, so you can attach it to the collar of your coat. With 1GB of space on offer - a 2GB version costs £35 (inc. VAT) - this isn't a mass storage device, but it's fine for the gym. With a dedicated volume button on the right-hand side, this is a powerful device and louder than we were expecting.