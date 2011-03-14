Samsung PL150 review

On first impressions, the Samsung PL150 isn't the sleekest compact on the market. That's not to say it's not pocketable, but it's certainly not going to win any beauty competitions. On the plus side, its bulky exterior also houses a reasonably large 5x optical zoom and second LCD on the front of the camera.

One niggly annoyance is confusion between the power button and the front LCD button. Placed next to each and being similarly sized, I lost count of the number of times I frustratingly pressed the LCD button and the camera did nothing, but given time this could be something you get used to. There's a good array of buttons on the rear, and the scroll wheel is aesthetically pleasing and is also quick to use.

The LCD screen is pretty large, and does a good job in bright sunlight and is fairly easy to compose with. The front LCD isn't fantastic, but given that's only really on board to act as a compositional aid, it does the job perfectly well.

The menu system is fairly cumbersome to use, and if you're in a hurry you might get frustrated. Luckily, there's a Fn menu with all the quickest menu changes (such as ISO, scene mode etc). There's a number of different scene modes you can choose from, including all the usual settings of portrait, landscape and so on. There are also some creative filters, albeit hidden slightly in the menu under the 'Auto' setting, rather than the 'Scene' setting where you might naturally expect to find them.

It seems a bizarre choice to use micro-SD cards for this camera, given the ubiquity of its full-size brother. Anybody with a stash of SD cards from previous cameras should beware, you'll need a new set to accompany this camera.