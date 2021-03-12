Xbox Series X restock: Argos has the flagship Xbox in stock, depending on your area

Argos has Xbox Series X stock right now, but delivery and collection will vary depending on your area.
We haven't seen Argos stock either of the next-gen consoles for a while now, but with other retailers such as Game and Very appearing to be getting more stock as the month goes by, it's encouraging to see Argos getting units in at last.
Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.
