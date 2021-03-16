Xbox Series S restock: Argos has the Xbox Series S in stock, depending on your area

Xbox Series S stock is back at Argos for £249.99, with standard delivery or click & collect options available. This is a great chance to get the console on its own, as we've often seen retailers bundling in extras and add-ons that can inflate the price.

The Xbox Series S is appearing more regularly over the last few weeks, but is still difficult to find. When stock tends to come back, it lasts a few hours, with demand higher when the console is available on its own.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance that the next-generation of gaming offers, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Argos

Argos has the Xbox Series S in stock, but delivery along with click and collect may depend on your area. This is a great chance to pick up the console on its own without picking up any add-ons, which has often been the case from other retailers. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and continue to be in high demand this year.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper, smaller machine.

