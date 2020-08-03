Which PS4 accessories are compatible with PS5? Sony finally reveals all

Microsoft has already confirmed that all existing Xbox One accessories will work on Xbox Series X, but Sony has now clarified exactly which peripherals will work on PS5. And it’s mostly good news.

Your trusty DualShock 4 will work on PS5, but only for supported PS4 games. Sony states that "PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

That means you won’t be able to play PS5 exclusive games like Horizon Forbidden West using your existing pad, for example, but you will be able to use it when playing a backwards compatible PS4 game.

For gamers who have previously bought an officially licensed racing wheel, arcade stick or flight stick, these will also work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. And that's great news, as arcade sticks and racing wheels aren’t cheap.

But that’s not all. Headsets owners will be happy as the Platinum and Gold Wireless headsets, as well as third-party headsets connected via USB or the DualShock 4’s audio jack, will also work on PS5. The headset companion app, however, is not compatible with PS5.

Big win for PS VR

But what about PlayStation VR? Well, Sony isn’t dropping support for its virtual reality headset anytime soon. Both PS Move Motion Controllers and the PS VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5, and the PlayStation Camera will also be compatible. However, the PlayStation Camera will require an adapter that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users.

With backwards-compatibility now considered a must-have feature, it's refreshing to see that Sony isn't forcing players to purchase all-new peripherals for PlayStation 5.

Via PS Blog