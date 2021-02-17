Three's £16 a month unlimited data SIM only deal is still the best option around

Black Friday ended a while ago and yet, one of the best SIM only deals from the event is still available, sitting miles ahead of any other SIM plans available right now.

That SIM comes from the Three network, offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just £16 a month. That is the cheapest unlimited data SIM on the market and the lowest price ever for 5G unlimited data.

Of course, there are plenty of more affordable SIM plans around like Voxi's 12GB for £10 offer, Smarty's 50GB for £12 a month plan or even Lebara's 2GB for £5 a month promotion but for overall value, Three is the way to go.

The best SIM only deal on the market:

The best SIM plan around Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Three's unlimited data SIM appeared over Black Friday at just £16 a month and continues to be the leading choice months after that time. It provides you with 5G-enabled data at a price that usually yields much less data on other networks.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.