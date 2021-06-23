This Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal offers excellent value with a 250GB data cap

As the brand's most powerful and therefore expensive handset, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals can often be a pricey investment. However, a few tariffs stand out at a much more affordable price than the rest.

One of those plans comes from Mobile Phones Direct, offering a huge data plan at one of the overall lowest prices on the market. This deal offers up to 250GB of data on the O2 network.

While that is a huge amount of data, it will only cost you £50 a month and £79.99 upfront. Lowering that cost even further, Samsung is currently offering a cashback promotion on this handset.

Once your new Galaxy S21 Ultra has arrived, you can head on over to the Samsung website and claim £150 back. When you factor that into the cost, you'll effectively only be paying £43.75 a month for this tariff.

This impressive Samsung S21 Ultra deal in full

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra like?

If money is no object, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be an absolute no-brainer for those needing a new smartphone. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right, and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four-camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras, and the headline-leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review