The Humble Freedom Bundle will get you 40 games for the price of only one

Humble Bundle has a new high value bundle on offer and you’ve only got one week to claim it.

Called the Freedom Bundle it contains 40 games, plus 7 gaming related items, which you can get for just $30 (around £23.60/ AU $39). This is more than the usual minimum for a Humble Bundle but considering it has a value of over $600 that seems like a deal not to be missed.

The bundle is mostly comprised of games, with standout recent titles including Stardew Valley, The Witness, Guacamelee and Super Meat Boy.

However, there are also a handful of interesting audio and ebooks included such as The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online and Information Doesn’t Want To Be Free. The website teases that there will also be more items added before the bundle ends.

Great games for all

Even better, every penny of your purchase will go to the charities ACLU, the International Rescue Committee and Doctors Without Borders, with Humble promising to match the first $300,000 raised with its own money. Like other Humble Bundles, you also get to choose how your money is distributed across the selected charities.

What’s the reason for this special bundle and the chosen charities? According to Humble Bundle “We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all.”

The bundle is live now and will be available until February 20 and you can find it here.